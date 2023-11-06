OnePlus Open deal takes $200 off before Black Friday

The OnePlus Open is the undisputed king of Foldable phones, and during Black Friday deals season you can score a great deal on the already competition price beating Open. With early Black Friday deals already landing in your inbox, and plastered over every search engine, we wanted to help get you direct access to the best deals available.

Thanks to early Black Friday phone deals, November is one of the best times to buy a new phone. The OnePlus Open is one of the best smartphones around and absolutely the best foldable available today. The Open also comes with one of the best camera setups we've seen in 2023.

You can snag a great deal on the OnePlus Open this season directly from OnePlus.

Today's best OnePlus Open deal

OnePlus Open (Emerald Dusk):

Was: $1,699

Now: $1,499 @ OnePlus

Overview: Save $200 with eligible trade-in you purchase the Editor's Choice OnePlus Open in this early Black Friday phone deal. Features: 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage. Release date: Oct. 2023 Price history: This is the OnePlus Open's lowest price ever. Price check: Amazon $1,699 | Best Buy $1,699 Reviews: In our OnePlus Open review, during testing, we were impressed by the phone's fantastic performance. We also loved its bright, vivid 120Hz display and battery life which clocked over 11 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the OnePlus Open an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ Buy it if: You're looking for a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold or Google Pixel Fold alternative. Don't buy it if: You're not keen on switching to a foldable phone. Consider an alternative productivity Android phone like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with S pen.

Design-wise, the OnePlus Open features is the lightest, thinnest foldable on the market yet super durable thanks being test folded 1,00,000,000 times the highest testing of any foldable. Our gorgeous Voyager Black review unit was like a beautiful black slate of glass and metal construction and a barely visible OnePlus logo on the rear beneath the unique, circular OnePlus camera nodule. The famous slider in on the left edge and the volume rocker and fingerprint scanner and function buttons are on the right.

At 6.03 x 5.63 x 0.22 inches (opened) and 6.03 x 2.88 x 0.46 (closed) the 8.3 ounce Open slips right into your pocket. The Open is on par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53-inches (folded) and 6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24-inches (unfolded, 8.92 ounces), and superior in some ways, while costing less. The Open's other competition is formidable, and wonderful Google Pixel Fold (5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 inches when folded and 5.5 x 6.2 x 0.2 inches when unfurled, 10 ounces), which feels like a brick in comparison.

Black Friday 2023 early deals are happening right now as we head steaming forward to the big day. If you need a phone right away? Check out the best OnePlus Open deals below and visit our Black Friday phone deals hub for more.