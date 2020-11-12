New iPad Pro 12.9-inch is now cheaper than ever at $100 off

Apple's iPad Pro 12.9-inch 4th generation tablet packs enough juice to replace your laptop. If you don't want to wait for Black Friday, you can snag Apple's latest tablet for its best price yet.

For a limited time, you can get the 256GB model iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet for $999. That's $100 off its regular price of $1,099 and the best markdown we've ever seen for this iPad. It's also one of the best Apple Black Friday deals we've seen this month.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi Tablet: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro 12.9-inch 4th generation tablet is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 256 GB of storage, a new dual camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. At $100 off, it's at its lowest price yet. View Deal

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro brings a range of enhancements to the brand's tablet roster.

Given its robust set of features and laptop-killing performance, the iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy. The iPad Pro on sale packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 256GB of storage, a new dual camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Among its new features is a Magic Keyboard attachment with backlit keys and a trackpad for an improved typing experience.

In our iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) review, we were floored by its fast A12Z Bionic chip performance and brilliant display. We also loved its improved cursor control and gave the iPad Pro 12.9 a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award. In testing, the new iPad Pro achieved a score of 4,720 on the multi-core portion on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. It beat the previous-gen iPad Pro's A12X Bionic chip (4,635) as well as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7's 10th gen Intel Core i5 chip (4,443).

Design-wise, the 4th generation iPad Pro's design is nearly identical to its predecessor. The only key difference is that it has a square camera bump in the upper left corner. At 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches and 1.4 pounds, the 2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch slab is thinner and lighter than the Surface Pro 7 (0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds). It's just as thin as but slightly heavier than the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (0.2 inches, 1.3 pounds).

As with all iPad Pro deals, this one won't last, so don't hesitate to scoop one up while you still can.