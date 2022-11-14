M1 iPad Pro is now up to $400 off at Best Buy — biggest discount yet

iPad Black Friday deals arrive early with up to $400 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Best Buy. Still one of the best iPads for power-users, it's now significantly cheaper than the new M2 12.9 iPad Pro.
Best Buy currently offers the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starting at $799 (opens in new tab) — its lowest price ever. It normally costs $1,099, so that's $300 in savings and costs $400 less than the 2022 iPad Pro. This is one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get.
Apple iPad Pro 12.9: up to $400 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $300 to $400 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, prices start at $799. Powered by Apple's M1 chip, the iPad Pro delivers blazing performance. The base model iPad Pro features a 12.9-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy. It's fast, portable and lasts up to 11 hours on a full belly. The base model iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Retina XDR Display, M1 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
As we discuss in our iPad Pro 12.9 review, it features a bright and vivid display and slim, durable chassis. During real world tests, its M1 processor's speed and performance was outstanding. We gave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award.
By design, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro has the same aluminum, thin-bezel construction as the 2020 release. At 1.5 pounds and 0.25-inches thin, it's lightweight enough for everyday carry. Its portability is on par with the 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (1.3 pounds, 0.2 inches) and 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (2.0 pounds, 0.4 inches).
With Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio support, the iPad Pro doubles as a laptop. It also works with Apple Pencil (2nd generation) if you want to take notes, sketch or draw on the iPad.
Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25 and we're tracking the best early holiday deals on iPad. For the best end-of-year discounts on all things Apple, be sure to visit our Apple Black Friday deals hub.