M1 iPad Pro is now up to $400 off at Best Buy — biggest discount yet

iPad Black Friday deals arrive early with up to $400 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Best Buy. Still one of the best iPads for power-users, it's now significantly cheaper than the new M2 12.9 iPad Pro.

Best Buy currently offers the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starting at $799 (opens in new tab) — its lowest price ever. It normally costs $1,099, so that's $300 in savings and costs $400 less than the 2022 iPad Pro. This is one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get.

Save $300 to $400 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, prices start at $799. Powered by Apple's M1 chip, the iPad Pro delivers blazing performance. The base model iPad Pro features a 12.9-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy. It's fast, portable and lasts up to 11 hours on a full belly. The base model iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Retina XDR Display, M1 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As we discuss in our iPad Pro 12.9 review, it features a bright and vivid display and slim, durable chassis. During real world tests, its M1 processor's speed and performance was outstanding. We gave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

By design, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro has the same aluminum, thin-bezel construction as the 2020 release. At 1.5 pounds and 0.25-inches thin, it's lightweight enough for everyday carry. Its portability is on par with the 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (1.3 pounds, 0.2 inches) and 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (2.0 pounds, 0.4 inches).

With Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio support, the iPad Pro doubles as a laptop. It also works with Apple Pencil (2nd generation) if you want to take notes, sketch or draw on the iPad.