Lenovo Annual Sale knocks up to 72% off Lenovo ThinkPad T14s laptops

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s business laptops are heavily discounted during Lenovo's Annual Sale. For a limited time, save up to 73% on Lenovo's top-rated ThinkPad and IdeaPad business laptops and Legion gaming laptops.

One of the biggest discount goes to the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 — now $955 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "T14SG2CLEARANCE". Previously priced at $3,519, that's a massive $2,569 in savings or 72% off. As an alternative, you can get the AMD-powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 starting from $945 (opens in new tab) (50% off) via coupon, "BYOTHINKP2023".

These are two of the best laptop deals from Lenovo's sale.

Save 72% on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 via coupon, "T14SG2CLEARANCE". This Windows 11 Pro-powered machine has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is one of the best laptops for home office use, college students and traveling professionals. The notebook in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

While we didn't test it, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 is rated 4.5 out of 5-stars at Lenovo. Happy customers praise the laptop's fantastic performance, fingerprint security login and lightweight, sturdy build quality. Many like its excellent battery life and that it runs quiet and fast even when multitasking.

For peace of mind security and easy logins the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s has a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. As an alternative, you can use the Windows Hello and facial recognition via an IR camera. Like all ThinkPad laptops, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 is built to military-grade specs so it can take a beating. It withstands the most extreme conditions like freezing temperatures, dust storms, accidental spills and drops.

If you're shopping around for a sub-$1,000 business laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is worth considering. Especially at this tempting deal price.