iPad Air 5 gets first discount — now on sale for $569 at Amazon

Apple's 5th generation iPad Air boasts faster performance, more storage, upgraded cameras and better battery life. Just days after its release, Apple's newest iPad is seeing its first discount.

Amazon currently offers Apple's 2022 M1 iPad Air for $569. It normally retails for $599, so that's $30 in savings. Of course, it's the lowest price ever for this newly released tablet.

Apple M1 iPad Air 5: was $599 now $569 @ Amazon

Apple's 2022 iPad Air is significantly faster than the 2020 iPad Air and packs double the storage. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Rounding out its specs are built in stereo speakers, a 12MP rear camera and 12MP FaceTime camera.

The 5th generation iPad Air works with optional Apple accessories like Apple Pencil for note-taking and drawing. Pair it with Apple's Magic Keyboard for that familiar laptop feel (both sold separately).

Although we didn't test this model, in our iPad Air 4 review, we loved its sleek, thin-bezel design and loud, clear speakers. We also liked the tablet's solid battery life, lasting 10 hours and 29 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. We expect the new iPad Air to surpass its predecessor and be more on par with the M1 iPad Pro.

Apple's M1 8-core chip alongside 8-core graphics results in snappy performance and smooth gameplay. Like its siblings, the new iPad Air 5 features Touch ID and Apple Pay for fast and secure payments.

With a weight of 1 pound and measuring 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches, the iPad Air 5 is on par with the 4th generation iPad Air (9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches and 1 pounds). It's slightly lighter than the Microsoft Surface Go 2 (9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches and 1.1 pounds).