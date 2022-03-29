iPad Air 4 falls to record low price of $469 with exclusive Amazon coupon

The iPad Air 4 may no longer sit on Apple's flagship tablet throne, however it's still one of the best tablets around. We're weeks past the iPad Air 5's release date and its predecessor is seeing its best discount yet.

Amazon currently offers the iPad Air 4 for $469 at checkout. Normally, it retails for $599, so that puts $130 back into your bank account. This is the lowest price we've seen for Apple's 4th generation iPad Air since its October 2020 release.

This is one of the best iPad deals we've seen all month.

Apple iPad Air 4: was $599 now $469 @ Amazon

Save $130 on the sleek and powerful Apple iPad Air — its biggest discount yet. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life. We gave the iPad Air an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

The iPad Air 4 has all you could ever want in a tablet: portability, speed, power, and long battery life. Check the specs and you'll see it offers the best 11-inch iPad Pro features for less.

The base model iPad Air has a 10.9-inch Retina display, A14 Bionic chip, and 64GB of storage. With Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support (both sold separately), the iPad Air is a cheaper Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or Surface Pro 8 alternative.

In our iPad Air (2020) review, we loved its sleek, thin-bezel design and loud, clear speakers. We also liked the tablet's solid battery life, lasting 10 hours and 29 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the iPad Air a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award for its excellent performance.

Design-wise, the iPad Air looks more like an iPad Pro than an entry-level iPad. Its redesigned chassis has slimmer display bezels than its predecessor. Not only does it have a smaller footprint, but it also makes for a more immersive viewing experience.

At 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches and 1 pound, the iPad Air is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Go 2 (9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches and 1.1 pounds). The 11-inch iPad Pro has almost the same dimensions and weight as the iPad Air, coming in at 8.7 x 7 x 0.23 inches and 1 pound.

We suspect this deal won't last too long, so act fast!