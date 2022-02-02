Get the latest iPad Air for its lowest ever price: Daily Deals

Right now, the iPad Air 4 is down to its lowest ever price at Best Buy — tumbling down to just $499 for a very limited time only.

Not only that, but you can get $100 off the AirPods Max, pick up an RTX 3060 gaming laptop for less than a thousand bucks and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Apple iPad Air 4: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

Now $100 off, the 64GB model iPad Air 4th generation is back at its holiday deal pricing. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life.

Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3060 was $1,199, now $999 @ Newegg

The Gigabyte G5 KC is one of the best gaming laptop deals around right now. For under a thousand bucks, you can get a gaming rig packed with an 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, a 15.6-inch, 144Hz display, and most importantly, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM.



Dell S2722QC 4K USB-C Monitor: was $619 now $379 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $240 on the Dell S2722QC. Perfect for productivity, thanks to the USB-C connectivity and blue light-reducing tech, and entertainment with HDR. And if you're looking for a good 4K monitor for PS5, Xbox One X or PS5, the S2722Qc is worth considering.

Blue Snowball iCE microphone with $20 Ubisoft discount code: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $20 on the Blue Snowball iCE — a great USB microphone. Capture legendary Blue broadcast sound with exceptional presence and detail for podcasting and streaming. Plus, you can get a $20 Ubisoft discount code with your purchase too,

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

Currently $100 off on Amazon, the AirPods Max are our favorite wireless ear cans. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $36 @ Walmart

One of the best Switch games you can buy right now, grab the original Breath of the Wild before its hotly anticipated sequel arrives!

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for $10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

