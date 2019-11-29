Cyber Monday officially starts on Dec. 2, but Walmart Cyber Monday deals have already kicked off with discounts on laptops, tablets and accessories. Below is a list of the steepest discounts on the best gadgets the retailer is selling.

So far, top deals include some of lowest prices we've seen on the Apple MacBook Air, AirPods and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Along with those stellar Apple discounts, Walmart cut the price of some popular tablets and game consoles are selling at all-time-low prices.

Deals will continue to sprout up as we get deep into Cyber Monday, so bookmark this page for the steepest discounts on the best products Walmart sells.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals

Walmart Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $625 now $529

The Editor's choice Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs powerful specs, including a Core i7-8565U CPU and 512GB SSD. It's $96 off and one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've seen.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now $159

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is one of our favorite budget machines providing enough horsepower for everyday tasks like streaming and browsing. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard, which is great for accident-prone users. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (Core i5): was $1,099 now $985

On sale is the latest version of Apple's popular MacBook Air. This ultraportable laptop has a gorgeous display and a premium chassis. This deal is on the base model with a Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 14: was $299 now $159

You won't find a much cheaper laptop this holiday shopping season than the Acer Chromebook 14, which is selling for $159. It has excellent user ratings but should only be purchased for basic tasks.View Deal

Walmart Cyber Monday Tablet Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: was $549.99 now $478

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound and fast performance, the Galaxy Tab S3 is one of the best tablets you can buy. It comes with an S Pen and can be paired with a Bluetooth keyboard. Get it now and save $67.View Deal

Apple 10.5" iPad Pro (256GB): was $799 now $629

The 2017 iPad Pro packs a 10.5-inch Retina display, A10X Fusion chip, and Touch ID. For a limited time, it's $170 off. View Deal

Apple iPad (128GB): was $429 now $329

The 2018 iPad packs a 9.7-inch LED-backlit IPS display, an A10 Fusion chip, and Touch ID. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this Apple tablet is great for on-the-go entertainment and productivity. For a limited time, it's $100 off at Walmart. View Deal

Walmart Cyber Monday Headphones Deals

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299.95 now $199

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones deliver booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Currently, you can score them for $100 off at Walmart View Deal

2019 AirPods w/ Case: was $159 now $139

The 2nd-gen Apple AirPods offer faster Apple device connectivity, longer battery life, and quick access to Siri. Currently, the 2019 AirPods are $15 off at Walmart. Check out sister site's Apple AirPods review. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Headphones: was $99 now $39

Sweat-resistant and designed to stay in place no matter how intense your workout gets, the Bose SoundSport headphones are the perfect gym headphones. Grab them now from Walmart for an all-time low price. Check out sister site's Bose Soundsport review. View Deal

Walmart Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

PS4 w/ 3-Games: was $249 now $199

Although this was marked as a Nov. 27 doorbuster, Walmart now has the PS4 "Only on PlayStation" Bundle on sale for $199. It comes with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn. That's similar to the sale Walmart offered last Black Friday (albeit with different games).View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle: was $399 now $299

This is the best Black Friday deal we've seen so far. Get the PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle on sale for just $299. Not only is that the cheapest price ever for the PS4 Pro, but you're also getting a free game. View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $299

If Walmart's main PS4 Pro bundle deal sells out, you can still get the PS4 Pro console for $299. Sure, there's no game included, but this is still the best price we've seen for Sony's 4K console and an amazing deal on its own. View Deal

Xbox One S Star Wars Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart

This Xbox One S Star Wars bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox One wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. View Deal