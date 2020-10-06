Best Prime Day Chromebook deals to expect this month

You've come to the right place if you're looking for the best Prime Day Chromebook deals. Due to a recent spike in popularity, Chromebooks are not easy to find in stock or on sale. That's where we come in. We're rounding up the best Prime Day deals on Chromebooks we expect to see during Amazon's big shopping event.

The retailer will offer two days of exclusive deals to its Prime members on October 13-14. If you're not a Prime member, sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime to access Amazon's best Prime Day Chromebook deals. We expect to see solid discounts on today's best Chromebooks next week from Amazon and its competitors. Not to be outdone, Target is holding a site-wide sale alongside Prime Day. Meanwhile, Walmart's Big Save sales event kicks off before Prime Day on October 11.

Our top picks like the Asus Chromebook Flip and Google Pixelbook Go should get respectable discounts. Due to the budget laptop category dominance of Chromebooks, ChromeOS systems over $500 will likely see greater discounts. In what seems to be a Prime Day preview, Amazon currently has the Pixelbook Go (Not Pink) with Core i7 CPU on sale for $1,182 ($217 off). It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this rarely discounted laptop. In fact, it's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen all year.

If you're on a smaller budget, you can snag a customizable HP Pro c640 Chromebook starting from $555 directly from HP. With its military grade build, speedy performance and top notch security features, the Pro C640 is one of the best laptops to buy. So if you don't want to wait for Prime Day, there are several ongoing Chromebook deals you can get right now.

Be sure to keep an eye on our Prime Day 2020 deals page for Amazon's best mobile tech deals of the season.

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals right now

Google Pixelbook Go (i5/8GB/128GB): was $849 now $799 @ Amazon

Just ahead of Prime Day, Amazon takes $50 off the Pixelbook (Just Black). It packs a 1080p touch screen, a 1.5-GHz Core i7-8500Y dual-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Google Pixelbook Go (i7/16GB/256GB): was $1,399 now $1,182 @ Amazon

One of the best Chromebook deals right now knocks $217 off the Pixelbook Go (Not Pink). It packs a 1080p touch screen, a 1.5-GHz Core i7-8500Y dual-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $969 @ Amazon

Right now, you can save $60 on the Samsung Chromebook. This is one of the few Chromebooks to feature a 13.3-inch (3840 x 2160) display. It's powered by a Core i5-10210U CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

HP Pro c640 Chromebook (Customizable): was $794 now $555 @ HP

With its 180° lie-flat chassis, built-in webcam and audio, the HP Pro c640 Chromebook is great for running projects and meetings. The base model packs a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Pentium Gold 6405U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $699 now $629 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 has a flexible, 360 degree flip and fold aluminum chassis. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $249 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. The specs are also solid for the price. You get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display.View Deal