Top-rated Chromebooks are up to $150 off right now at Best Buy — here are my 7 favorite deals

Best Buy is slashing up to $150 off Chromebooks which is good news for frugal shoppers. If you want a budget-friendly laptop that gets things done, has solid security features, and unproblematic updates, don't miss Best Buy's Chromebook sale.

Right you, you can get yourself a brand new Chromebook for as low as $159 from Best Buy. The big box retailers Chromebook configurations of all kinds for every use case. Choose from budget Chromebooks for basic tasks to Plus Chromebooks that provide more kick for multitasking and creative applications.\

One standout deal is the Acer Chromebook Spin 312 for just $299 ($150 off) — its lowest price yet. This Chromebook launched just a few months ago and it's one of the newest Chromebooks to see a discount in 2025.

Although we didn't test this exact laptop from Acer's convertible laptop series, we gave its sibling, the 2024 Acer Chromebook Spin Plus 714 our Editor's Choice Award.

Featuring a 12.2-inch WUXGA touchscreen, 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128 of flash storage, the Acer Chromebook Spin 312 is ideal for multitasking and content consumption.

If you have room in your budget, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin Plus 714 for $579 ($120 off). This bumps you up to an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, 120Hz touchscreen and 256GB SSD.

Those are just a couple of the best Chromebook deals from Best Buy's sale. Keep scrolling to browse my recommended discounts.

My favorite Chromebook deals at Best Buy

Lowest price Acer Chromebook Spin 312: was $449 now $299 at camelcamelcamel.com At $150 off, the Acer Chromebook Spin 312 is at its lowest price yet. Launched in October 2024, it's one of the newest Chromebooks to see a discount in 2025. Although we didn't test this exact model, we gave its 14-inch sibling, the 2024 Acer Spin Plus 714 our Editor's Choice Award. Featuring a compact 2-in-1 design, 8-core processing power alongside 8GB of RAM, it's a portable and capable multitasking laptop for school, work, and everything else. Features: 12.2-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-coreCPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 128GB of eMMC flash storage, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE : was $649 now $549 at Best Buy One of Best Buy's featured Chromebook deals takes $100 off the 2024 Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE. Thoughtfully designed for work and play, it packs a powerful Intel Core 5 10-core processor. Experience seamless cloud gaming and high fps gameplay on its stunning 16-inch 120Hz 2K display. Features: 16-inch WQXGA 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, RGB anti-ghosting keyboard, 256GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, Chrome OS

Asus Chromebook Flip CX5: was $599 now $499 at Best Buy If you're on the hunt for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, save $100 on the Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 at Best Buy. It's great for students, work professionals, and anyone else who wants a convertible laptop for everyday use. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 128GB SSD, ChromeOS

Asus Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402: Save $50 on the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 (CX3402) — one of the best Windows laptop alternatives to buy. We didn't get a chance to test this Chromebook, however, it has an overall review rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars at Best Buy. Satisfied customers appreciate the laptop’s powerful performance, responsive touchscreen and long battery life. Others praise its beautiful and sleek modern design and immersive, colorful display. Features: 14-inch (2560 x 1600) display, Intel Core Ultra 5 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 128GB SSD (expandable via microSD), ChromeOS.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook: was $349 now $249 at Best Buy One of the most popular Chromebook deals at Best Buy takes $100 off the 2023 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop, it's easy to use and lasts up to 12 hours on a full battery charge (rated). Features: 12.2-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 3.4-GHz Intel Celeron N100 quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. There's a media card reader built-in if you want to add more wiggle room for your files.

Black Friday deal HP Chromebook x360 Plus 14: was $629 now $399 at Best Buy Best Buy knocks $150 off the 2024 HP Chromebook x360 14 (14b-cd0023dx) for a limited time. It packs plenty of oomph for your day-to-day productivity into a slim, lightweight form factor. Its 360-degree hinge design makes it easy to go from laptop to tablet mode.



Features: 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS, microSD card reader, ChromeOS.

HP Chromebook 14a: was $299 now $159 at Best Buy Honorable mention: The 2023 HP Chromebook 14a (14a-ne0013dx) is the cheapest priced and best-selling Chromebook from Best Buy's sale. It's a budget-friendly choice if you want a secondary or basic laptop for creating docs for school or work, web browsing, and watching YouTube videos and streaming Netflx. It's ease of use and long battery life make it ideal for kids and and adults who want a basic computer for general use. Features: 14-inch HD (1920 x 768) display Intel Celeron N100 4-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 64GB of eMMC storage, up to 12 hours of battery life, ChromeOS