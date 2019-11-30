Best Cyber Monday laptop deals of 2019

Cyber Monday is upon us, and there is no better time of the year to buy laptops, tablets or peripherals. We're tracking some killer Cyber Monday laptop deals from various online retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

Given that Cyber Monday is an online-only shopping event, you can avoid in-store stampedes and buy everything you need from the comfort of your living room sofa.

As you're shopping, keep in mind that new Trump tariffs will kick in on Dec 15, which could boost the price of laptops and tablets. In fact, prices could experience a steep 15% increase as a result, so you might want to take advantage of these low Cyber Monday prices while they're still around.

Here are the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available now.

Top 5 Cyber Monday laptop deals

Cyber Monday laptop deals available now

Dell XPS 13 (1080p, Core i5): was $1,199 now $799

The XPS 13 is an excellent laptop. In fact, it's the best laptop for most people thanks to its slim design, gorgeous display, fast performance and epic battery life. If you're in the market for a portable laptop, this is the deal for you. View Deal

HP Envy 13 (Core i7): was $999 now $649

Our favorite laptop for college students is now $350 off. The Envy is an incredible machine that offers a slim chassis, fast performance and long battery life. The model on sale has a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU.View Deal

Evoo 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,399.99 now $799.99

Evoo's powerful gaming laptop produces a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate and comes equipped with a 9th Gen i7 CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. For the specs, the price can't be beaten and we're keeping an eye out for even more off the price.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6": was $189 now $89

It doesn't get much cheaper than this. Best Buy is taking $100 off what is already one of the least expensive laptops on the market. This Chromebook is a great option for kids. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad P1: was $2,399 now $1,319

The ThinkPad P1 is a lightweight powerhouse. It packs a 2.5GHz Core i5-9400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "THINKSGIVING" drops its price to $1,319.95. View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15: was $349 now $249

The Asus VivoBook 15 is a solid laptop for everyday use. It features a 15.6-inch screen, Ryzen 3 3200U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Normally on sale for $349, it's now $100 off. View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: was $469 now $269

The HP 14 isn't your ordinary budget laptop. This config packs a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 CPU and 128GB of RAM. It's perfect for the coffee table or for taking care of everyday casual tasks. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $625 now $529

The Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs above-average specs, including a Core i7-8565U CPU and 512GB SSD. It's $126 off and one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've seen. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch: was $1,099 now $899

The Legion Y540 is one of Lenovo's budget gaming machines. However, this configuration packs plenty of power including a Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,399 now $2,189

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Amazon has it on sale for $2,279, which is $120 off. View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $599.99 now $549.99

Asus' premium 2-in-1 offers plenty of versatility thanks to a 360 degree hinge, snappy 3.4 GHz, Intel Core m3-8100y Processor and all-day battery life. While you won't be running demanding programs like Photoshop natively, the C434 makes up for it with it's responsive and effortless experience.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $999

This is the lowest price we've seen for our favorite business laptop. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a sleek business laptop with a beautiful display, fast performance and loads of security features. View Deal