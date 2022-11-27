Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2022

Cyber Monday laptop deals offer second chance savings for bargain hunters. Just about every retailer and PC maker offers Cyber Monday laptop deals, so you're in luck! You can expect to see lingering discounts on the industry's best laptops .

In some instances, Cyber Monday laptop deals even beat Black Friday's deals by a slim margin. We'll be keeping an eye on the best Cyber Monday deals on MacBooks, Chromebooks and Windows notebooks.

Cyber Monday deals start now with discounts on laptops. Looking for savings for a particular gadget? Be sure to check out our list of the best Cyber Monday deals.

Laptop deals under $300

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3 : $319 $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $130 on the Lenovo Chromebook 3. This laptop has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1i Intel: $249 $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. Powered by Windows 11 in S mode, it's optimized for secure log-in and speed. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook 4: $189 $108 @ PC Richard

(opens in new tab)Save $81 on the 2021 Samsung Chromebook 4. One of the best budget laptops to buy, it's a great option for a secondary or child's first laptop. It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768 display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 32GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i: $379 $199 @ Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Save $180 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i. It has a detachable keyboard and folio kickstand for use in tablet and viewing mode. Powered by Windows 11, it's a more affordable Surface device alternative. It has a 10.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.1-GHz Intel Pentium Silver N4020 dual-core processor CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage.

(opens in new tab) HP Stream 14 Laptop: $229 $199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the already modestly priced HP Stream laptop. One of the best laptops to buy on a budget, it's great for browsing the web, streaming, and other basic tasks. Powered by Windows 11 in S mode, this HP laptop is optimized for speed and security. It packs a 14-inch HD display, 2.6-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $249 $99 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 with this Cyber Monday laptop deal. This 2-in-1 laptop packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, AMD A6-9220C dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage. Compact, sleek and versatile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is perfect for basic tasks. At just under $100, it's at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook: $229 $154 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $75 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook. This laptop has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6: $219 $89 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $219 on the AMD model Lenovo Chromebook 3. This laptop has an 11-inch (1366 x 468) display, 1.8-GHz AMD A6-9220C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and Radeon R5 graphics. There's 32GB of eMMC storage on board, expandable via the laptop's built-in microSD slot. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

Laptop deals under $500

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 514: $549 $329 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $220 off, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is more affordable than ever. This convertible laptop transforms into tablet, viewing, and tent mode. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 3.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 512C dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360: $449 $309 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $140 on the Samsung Chromebook 2 360 convertible laptop. It has a 360-degree hinge to easily transform from laptop to tablet mode. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 in this deal has a 12.4-inch display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Chromebook: $499 $369 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $130 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook grabbed our Editor's Choice badge for good reason. This 2-in-1 laptop sports a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU, and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage.

(opens in new tab) HP Laptop 15: $529 $349 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Snag the stylishly designed HP Laptop 15-dy2795wm. It features a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core processor. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch, 1080p anti-glare display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Integrated SoC graphics. Its 256GB SSD provides fast and ample file transfers and storage. Powered by Windows Home, it's one of the best laptops for students or anyone else looking for a budget PC.

(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook 17X: $729 $429 @ Staples (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the Asus Vivobook 17X 12th gen Intel laptop. The Asus Vivobook 17X sports a large 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display and 180 lay-flat hinge sleek geometric design. Powered by a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB solid state drive. It's a get-value if you're in the market for a capable laptop on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook Flip C536: $569 $369 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $199 on the Asus Chromebook Flip C536 which is one of the more affordable premium Chrome OS laptops out there. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display and a 3.0-GHz Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. For your storage needs, it boasts a 128GB SSD which you rarely see on a Chromebook.

Laptop deals under $1,000

(opens in new tab) HP ProBook 450 G9: $1,212 $599 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save 51% on the HP ProBook 450 G9. This powerful laptop packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAMand 256GB SSD. If you're in the market for a reliable laptop for your day-to-day workload, the HP ProBook 450 is an exceptional value — especially at this price.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15: $999 $599 @ HP

(opens in new tab)Save $400 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15 with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core CPU. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the HP Pavilion 15t-eg200 is ideal for college students, business pros and anyone else looking for a powerful PC. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch 1080p matte display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Spectre x360 2-in-1: $1,249 $899 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on the versatile HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop via coupon, "STOCKING5". It packs a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Evo platform 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM. For storing important files, it houses a speedy 512GB SSD. The 360-degree hinge is versatile and lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Slim 7 14: $1,259 $896 @ Lenovo

(opens in new tab)For a limited time, save $363 on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 via coupon. "IDEABFNOW". This thin and lightweight gaming laptop packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB SSD. Windows 11 Pro 64-powered, the Lenovo Slim 7 is a more-than-capable machine for crushing day-to-day processor-intensive tasks.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,249 $1,099 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Now $150 off, one of the best laptops around is currently on sale for $1,099. Boasting a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a bright 13.4-inch FHD+ (2880x1920) display, this 13-inch stunning 2-in-1 makes for an incredible portable companion for mobile professionals and students.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Flow X13: $1,599 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This tiny powerhouse is now available at its lowest-ever price. The Asus ROG Flow X13 packs a gorgeous 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) 120Hz touch display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD — enough horsepower to play many mainstream games in a small package.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro: $1,059 $742 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $319 on the The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro via coupon, "IDEASALE". This laptop sports a 14-inch, (2240 x 1400) 60Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU with 2GB of dedicated memory. This system's 512GB SSD facilitates fast transfers and large file storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro: $1,449 $949 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED screen, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It has a rated battery life of 21 hours so you spend less time charging and more time getting things done.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop: $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop with this Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy. The affordable HP Victus gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU, and 512GB of SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) Sony Vaio FE: $699 $599 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Sony Vaio FE laptop with THX Spatial Audio stereo sound. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD (expandable via microSD). This hardware configuration makes it ideal for college students and business pros looking for a multitasking machine.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $899 $650 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $249 on the Surface Laptop 4. In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review (opens in new tab), we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award for its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance, and a comfy keyboard. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated graphics, and 128GB SSD.

Laptop deals under $1,500

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 15: $1,899 $1,399 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

The Dell XPS 15 has a sweet $500 price cut for Cyber Monday. It comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and a gorgeous 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel touch display.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,049 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,499 $1,299 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Need more storage? Save $200 on the 512GB model M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,49 9 $1,399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 512GB model M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,29 9 $1,149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the 2022 M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey: $1,399 $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey gaming laptop, a powerful laptop for work and play. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11600H 6-core CPU with 8GB of RAM. Suitable for gaming, editing and ohter graphics inttensive tasks, it's equipped with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Transfer and store files quickly with its speedy 512GB SSD. If you need more storage, the 1TB Galaxy Book Odyssey is on sale for $1,149 (opens in new tab) ($350 off).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro: $1,449 $1,028 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro in this epic Cyber Monday deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This is the traditional clamshell version of our favorite 2-in-1 laptop the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 which is also on sale for $949 (opens in new tab).



(opens in new tab) LG Gram 16 Laptop: $1,699 $1,299 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the 2022 LG Gram 16Z90Q Laptop. This machine packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16 GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and a 1TB SSD. In our LG Gram 16 review, we praise its long battery life, attractive, lightweight design and ample port selection.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: $1,699 $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping $600 on the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop. The powerful gaming laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Oh, and you can also expect AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU for all your gaming needs.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,599 $1,399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $200 off, the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is down to an all-new low. Packing a 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 256GB SSD for storage, and a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch display, the Surface Pro 9 makes for a great portable 2-in-1 laptop.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,899 $1,399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $500 off, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a beast of a gaming laptop to pick up. Expect a 14-inch (2560 x 1600) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Oh, and an AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU for all your gaming needs.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Plus: $1,399 $1,099 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the Dell XPS 13 Plus 12th Gen Intel laptop via coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" at Dell. This configuration has a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen with 500 nits of brightness for an immersive viewing experience. It's powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240U 12-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, Dell XPS Plus owners have the option of installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for a more customized user experience.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $1,767 $1,069 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save up to 54% on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 via coupon, "THINKDEALS". The base model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400 nit display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, it's the ultimate laptop for business professionals.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $3,369 $1,347 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save 60% on this stellar Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 with coupon "BFTHINKPADDEAL17". One of the best business laptops around, this machine packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P vPro CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD for storage.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS Laptop Deals: up to $700 off @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save up to $700 on a Dell XPS series laptop. Prices start at $1,349 for the Dell XPS 13 Plus. The Dell XPS 13 is our top pick for overall best laptop (opens in new tab). Choose from various configuration models with the latest 12th gen Intel Core processor. We love the Dell XPS for its attractive, premium chassis, solid performance, and springy, comfortable keyboard. It's the Editor's Choice best all-around laptop.

Laptop deals under $2,000

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,999 $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14! It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip that employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16: $2,499 $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $500 off, the base 512GB M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is back at its lowest price ever. This 16-inch laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics. Like the 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro, it boasts an elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Bundle: $2,019 $1,415 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

Save up to $604 on the Surface Laptop 4 Bundle with the Microsoft Store Cyber Monday sale. This bundle includes a Surface Laptop 4 (valued at $1,699), a Surface Pen (valued at $99), and 3-year Microsoft Complete Protection Plan (valued at $219). The laptop in this deal features a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, Intel Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop: $1,799 $1,299 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus with this Cyber Monday deal from the PC maker. This laptop has a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display, the latest 12th Gen Intel Corei7-12700H 14-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of BRAM and 1TB SSD. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a powerful laptop, it's a wise choice.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4: $3,659 $1,699 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save 53% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme via coupon, "THINKBFDEAL2022". Powered by Windows Pro 64-it's one of the best MacBook alternatives for business professionals. This laptop's specs consist of a stunning 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 400 nit display, 11th gen Intel Core i7-10850H 6-core CPU, GeForce RTX 3050 T GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 RTX 3070: $2,199 $1,549 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $650 on the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 AMD gaming laptop via coupon "BLACKFRIDAYGAME". This gaming laptop has a 300-nit bright 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display. 3.2-GHz 1AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

