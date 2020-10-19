Best Buy Black Friday deals in October: Holiday pricing available now

Black Friday isn't until next month, but don't tell Best Buy that. The retailer offers early Black Friday deals in its sitewide "Prep for the Holidays Event".

For a limited time, you can enjoy Black Friday pricing on laptops, tablets, headphones and storage at Best Buy. Even better, select items purchased from now until October 28, 2020 include a Black Friday price guarantee. That means if the price of the item goes lower than your purchase price before November 28, 2020, Best Buy will refund you the difference.

One early Black Friday deal slashes hundreds off our favorite 2-in-1 laptop. Right now, you can get the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga C940 14 with 4K display for $1,199. Normally, this configuration retails for $1599, so that's a $400 discount. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this convertible and the best Black Friday laptop deal we've seen so far.

As we note in our Lenovo Yoga C940 14-inch review, we loved its gorgeous design, fast performance, and long battery life. This model packs a 14-inch 4K display, 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The Yoga C940 14 is a solid pick if you want a versatile, powerful 4K display laptop — especially at this price.

Qualifying items on BestBuy.com are identified by “Black Friday Price Guaranteed” from now until October 28, 2020. This deal is available to all customers, however, you must sign up for a free My Best Buy membership to get Best Buy's Black Friday price guarantee.

Although Black Friday 2020 falls on November 27, we're already seeing early Black Friday deals on today's best laptops. Make sure you bookmark our Black Friday hub for the best prices of the season.

In the meantime, here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available right now.

Laptop deals

Lenovo Yoga C940 14" 4K: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Black Friday deal takes a massive $400 off one of our top pick laptops. The Yoga C940 14 boasts a gorgeous design, fast performance, and long battery life. This model packs a 14-inch, 4K display, 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Get it now for a Black Friday price. View Deal

HP Envy x360 15.6" 2-in-1: was $849 now $679 @ Best Buy

You can save $150 on the excellent HP Envy x360 2-in-1 at Best Buy. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

HP Chromebook 11: was $219 now $159 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for the cheapest Chromebook that you can buy for your kid or even an elder, look no further than the HP Chromebook 11. It's small, portable and comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $699 now $629 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 has a flexible, 360-degree flip and fold aluminum chassis. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. View Deal

Tablet deals

Surface Pro 7 w/ keyboard: was $959 now $699 @ Best Buy

This configuration Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). It's on sale right now at Best Buy for $260 below its regular price. View Deal

Lenovo Tab M8: was $143 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Tab M8 HD packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen, a Helio A22 CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. For a limited time, it's $44 off its regular price. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab E: was $199 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab E packs a 9.6-inch (1280 x 800) display, a quad-core CPU and 16GB of storage. For a limited time, you can grab it for $70 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" (128GB): was $649 now $599 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Currently, it's $50 off at Best Buy. View Deal

Headphone deals

Beats Solo Pro: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. For a limited time, select Beats Solo Pro colors are on sale for an all-time low price.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3: was $400 now $350 @ Best Buy

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 combines the brand’s legendary sound quality and powerful noise cancellation into a sleek wireless design. Sennheiser also has a companion app to personalize the performance. View Deal

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

With superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 30-hour battery life, the Sennheiser HD 458BT lets you enjoy better audio. Best Buy's early Black Friday sale takes $100 off these noise-cancelling headphones.

View Deal

Storage deals

WD My Passport 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: was $79 now $69 @ Best Buy

The WD My Passport portable hard drive has a thin and light design and has built-in security to keep your files safe. With fast data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps and 2TB of storage, it's a solid choice for backing up important files.



View Deal

WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: was $179 now $104 @ Best Buy

The WD Easystore hard drive is Mac and PC compatible and features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for documents, images, music and more. View Deal

SanDisk 1TB Extreme SSD: was $249 now $139 @ Best Buy

Rugged, water, and dust resistant, this SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. Perfect for moving hi-res photos and videos around, it delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.View Deal