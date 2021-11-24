Best Black Friday USB cable deals: USB-C, Lightning cables and more

Black Friday 2021 isn't just about killer laptop deals, brilliant smartphone discounts and cheap tablet offers, as USB cables are also getting significant price cuts.



USB Type-C ports are increasingly becoming the standard for charging and transferring data on some of the best laptops, best Chromebooks and best tablets on the market. The good news is you can find USB-C to USB-A cables, USB-C to Lightning cables, and even simple USB-C charging cables for well under £10. Better yet, they're from notable brands including Anker, Ugreen, and more.

Whether you need to find a longer cable to charge your MacBook or are on the hunt for the best USB-C cables to unlock the full potential of your USB-C hub or laptop docking station, there's no better time to grab one of the USB cables below.



Check out the best USB cables that will help you continue to use your older USB-A accessories, charge your devices, provide extra ports with some of the best USB Type-C hubs and take advantage of USB Type-C’s ability to output 4K video. For more of the best Black Friday 2021 deals, we've got you covered. Check back here for more deals, as we'll be constantly updating this page as we hunt for more offers.

Best Black Friday USB Cable deals

Anker USB-C Cable to USB 2.0 (two-pack): was £9 now £7.64 @ Amazon Anker USB-C Cable to USB 2.0 (two-pack): was £9 now £7.64 @ Amazon

It's always handy to have a USB-C to USB-A 2.0 cable lying around, especially when it comes with another to spare. Anker's USB-C to USB 2.0 cable is a lengthy 1.8m Double braided nylon charging cable for some of the most popular Android devices, including Samsung Galaxy, Sony Xperia, Xiaomi and more. Not bad for under £10.

Anker PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C Charger Cable: was £11.99 now £7.49 @ Amazon Anker PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C Charger Cable: was £11.99 now £7.49 @ Amazon

In need of a 6ft charging cable that's capable of 100W charging? Look no further than Anker's PowerLine III. Best used for everything including MacBook Pro (2020), iPad Pro (2020), iPad Air (2020), iPad mini 6, Galaxy S20 Plus S9, Google Pixel and more.

Anker PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning Cable: was £13.99 now £8.99 @ Amazon Anker PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning Cable: was £13.99 now £8.99 @ Amazon

iPhone users always need a Lightning cable connection, and you can't go wrong with Anker's USB-C to Lightning Cable connector. Now just £8.99, this is perfect for anyone with the latest iPhone 13, iPhone 12, AirPods Pro, and more.

UGREEN USB Extension Lead USB 3.0: was £7.99 now £6.79 @ Amazon UGREEN USB Extension Lead USB 3.0: was £7.99 now £6.79 @ Amazon

With high-speed 5Gbps data transfer speeds and a lengthy two-meter cable, UGREEN's USB-A extension cable is perfect to, well, extend the connection between devices. It's designed for everything from USB-C hubs and keyboards to the Oculus Rift VR headset.