Apple's MacBook Pro M2 drops to all-time low price — save $300 on M2 Max

Apple's MacBook Pro M2 is on sale for an all-time low price again. If you're a power-user in the market for a new MacBook Pro, this is likely music to your ears. Right now, you can buy the Apple MacBook Pro M2 for $1,099 (opens in new tab) at B&H. That's $200 in savings, down from its typical price of $1,299. This is the lowest price we've ever tracked for this M2-powered MacBook Pro.

If you can afford to splurge, Amazon offers the MacBook Pro 16 with M2 Max for $3,199 ($300 off). This marks a new all-time low price for this model and the first major discount it's seen since its Jan 2023 release.

In terms of this season's MacBook deals, these are two of the best we've seen so far.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ B&H

Save $200 on the MacBook Pro with Apple M2 chip. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board. Snag it now for its best price yet.

Apple's MacBook Pro M2 is one of the best laptops for video editing, photo editing and similar power-hungry tasks. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10-core GPU, and 256GB SSD. You can expect fluid multitasking and fast transcoding with this configuration.

In our Apple MacBook Pro M2 review, we loved the laptop's stellar productivity and gaming performance as well as its crazy-fast SSD. It also has a great webcam and a comfortable keyboard that's a pleasure to use. The MacBook Pro M2's Laptop Mag Battery Test made it our top pick for laptops with the best battery life. It endured 18 hours and 20 minutes of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the MacBook Pro M2 an overall rating 4.5 out of 5-stars — backed by our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we launched 50 Google Chrome tabs, simultaneously running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Twitch. To no surprise, the MacBook Pro's powerful M2 chip kept it chugging along, lag free.

Back in our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, the MacBook Pro M2 notched a high mark of 8,911. This beats the 4,215 premium laptop and its predecessor, the M1 MacBook Pro which scored 5,882. It also crushed the Dell XPS 13's score of 5,365 (Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU).

With a weight of 3 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, the MacBook Pro M2 is on par with its industry rivals. It's slightly heavier than the Dell XPS 13 and Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325)’s (2.5 pounds, 11.9 x 8 x 0.5-inches).

If you;re looking for a powerful machine that handles just about anything you throw at it, the MacBook Pro M2 is a wise choice.