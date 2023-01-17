Preorder the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro and M2 Max

You can now preorder the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro and M2 Max at Apple.com (opens in new tab) and the Apple Store app (opens in new tab). Apple Store locations and authorized Apple retailers like Amazon (opens in new tab) will sell 2023 MacBook Pro notebooks starting Jan. 24.

Pricing for the 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 starts at $1,999 (opens in new tab) whereas the fully-loaded 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Max will set you back $3,099. The 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro has a starting price of $2,499 (opens in new tab) with the 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 Max priced at $3,499.

Apple's Education Store for students and faculty offers the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at $1,849 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at $2,299.

Apple offers financing ranging from $166.58/mo. to $291.58/mo. over the course of 12 months depending on the configuration you choose. If you choose Apple Card month installments at checkout, you'll pay 0% APR (opens in new tab). Although it's too soon for deals, Apple's trade-in program gets you credit toward your new MacBook Pro when you trade-in an eligible computer.

(Image credit: Apple )

The ultimate power user machines, the MacBook Pro notebooks run the latest macOS Ventura, deliver blazing 12-core performance, with up to 38-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine, and support up to 96GB of RAM. Battery life gets a boost of up to 22 hours as rated by Apple.

“Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it,” senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing at Apple, Greg Joswiak said (opens in new tab) in Apple's Jan. 17 news release.

Both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro boast Apple's stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics. Connectivity-wise, the new MacBook Pro machines support Wi-Fi 6E for double the speed of the previous-gen M1 MacBook Pro. And for the first time ever, MacBook Pro users can enjoy displays up to 8K thanks to the laptop's advanced HDMI port.

The 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max are worth considering if you're looking for a powerful laptop for demanding workflows.