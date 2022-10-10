Apple's iPad Pro M1 falls to record low price of $599 in early holiday sale

Apple's M1 iPad Pro just hit its lowest price yet during Walmart's Rollbacks and More Sale. This Black Friday in October deal can be yours if you act fast.

As part of the sale, Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro is just $599 (opens in new tab)—its lowest price yet. That's $200 off its normal price of $799 and of the best Apple deals of the season.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 11: $ 799 $599 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the iPad Pro during Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale. Powered by Apple's M1 chip, the iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage.

Apple's M1 iPad Pro offers everything you could ever want in a tablet. The base model packs a stunning 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core chip, 8GB of RAM, 8-core graphics and 128GB of storage.

In our M1 iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, we loved its bright and vivid XDR display and slim, durable chassis. We were also floored by its ridiculously fast M1 processor. We gave the iPad Pro 12.9-inch a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

The M1 iPad Pro is a solid choice if you want a tablet with portability, speed, a gorgeous display and up to 10 hours of battery life. And with Apple Pencil (opens in new tab) (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard (opens in new tab), and Smart Keyboard support, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can function as a canvas or laptop.

If you want to treat yourself or someone special to a shiny new tablet, the M1 iPad Pro is a wise choice.

