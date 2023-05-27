Apple Memorial Day sales 2023: Deals on MacBook, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch and more

Apple Memorial Day sales are ripe for the picking among this long weekend's Memorial Day sales. Retailers are slashing prices on Apple gear so it's a great time to buy a MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and more. If you're looking for the cheapest MacBook you can get, the 2020 MacBook Air M1 is now on sale for $799 at Amazon. This takes $200 off the laptop's regular price of $999. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this MacBook and one of the top Memorial Day laptop deals you can get today.

While we usually don't recommend laptops more than 2 years old, the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops to buy in 2023. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU , 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. We praise the notebook's breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design and nearly 15 hour life in our Laptop Mag Battery Test.

Memorial Day deals on iPads are also up for grabs this weekend, like the iPad 10 for $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. Another worthy iPad deal to consider is the iPad mini 6 is also on sale for $399 ($100 off) at Amazon. Our favorite little tablet packs a punch with its 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488) 500 nit display, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Apple A15 Bionic 6-core CPU with 5-core graphics. It's the tablet you want if you want a super-portable tablet that you can take everywhere.

These are just a few of the fantastic Apple Memorial Day sales available this weekend. Browse our hand-picked deals below and visit our Memorial Day sales 2023 hub for more deals on must-buy tech.

Apple Memorial Day sale deals

Macbook, iMac, Mac mini

Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air in Midnight Black. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. B&H has it for the same price.

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board. B&H sells it for the same price.

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's new pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M2 Pro 1TB: $2,699 $2,449 @ B&H

Save $250 on the 1TB 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro. This pro-grade notebook packs a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple Mac mini M2 256GB: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the small but mighty Apple Mac mini M2. With performance power on par with the MacBook Pro M2, this compact computer is a powerhouse. This is the lowest we've seen for the 256GB model Mac mini M2.

Apple Studio Display: $1,599 $1,499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors and 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system and, 3-mic array.

iPad

Apple iPad 9 (256GB): $479 $399 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 256GB model iPad with a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. It also boasts an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera.

Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2 128GB: $1,099 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 512GB of ample storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.

iPhone

Apple iPhone 14: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Buy the iPhone 14 starting from $799 from T-Mobile and get up to $830 off. To get this deal you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 14 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24-months.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Get up to $800 off iPhone 14 series when you switch to Verizono. Existing customers save up to $800 on the iPhone 14 series. To get this deal, you must trade-in an eligible device, activate your iPhone 14 under a select verizon Unlimited plan. As incentive, Verizon is offering a $200 eCard to cover your expenses when you switch.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: $899 up to $700 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in

Save up to $700 off the Phone 14 Plus at AT&T with eligible trade-in and unlimited service plan. Your rebate of $700 will appear in the form of credits on your montly billing statement over the course of your 36-month agreement.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 2 44mm: $27 9 $239 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the 44mm Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen at checkout. It's up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $329 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

Apple Watch Ultra 49mm: $799 $702 @ Amazon

Save $97 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

AirPods, Beats

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $159 $99 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Beats Fit Pro w/ $25 Gift Card: $225 $199 @ Amazon

Get a free $25 Amazon gift card when you buy the Beats Fit Pro at Amazon. These true wireless earbuds feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and built-in microphones With Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support. On a single charge, you'll get up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Beats Fit Pro work with Apple and Android devices.

Beats Studio 3: $349 $169 @ Amazon

Save $180 on Apple's Beats Studio 3 — a solid choice if you're shopping around for noise cancelling headphones at a bargain price. Featuring Apple’s W1 chip, Beats Studio 3 headphones pair instantly with Apple devices. In between charges, you'll enjoy up to 22 hours of battery life. Providing the ultimate listening experience, Beats Studio 3's soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal over your ears to immerse you in a deep soundstage.

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: $69 $39 @ Amazon

Save $30 on Apple's owned Beats Flex wireless earbuds. Powered by the Apple W1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for an extended wireless range, you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life from these fitness-friendly headphones, and the built-in mic reduces wind noise for elevated voice clarity during mid-workout calls.

Apple TV

Apple TV 4K: $179 $129 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Apple TV 4K streaming media player. It delivers a high frame rate 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound — thanks to Apple's A12 Bionic chip. Apple TV 4K's easy to use interface of today's popular streaming apps integrates seamlessly with Apple devices.

Apple accessories

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: $99 $89 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag 4 Pack gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost.