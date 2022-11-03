Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is 50% off now in early Black Friday deal

Today's Amazon Black Friday deals preview takes up to 50% off its best-selling Fire HD tablets. Black Friday may be weeks away, however, the retail giant offers early discounts on Alexa-enabled devices.

Right now, you can nab the Amazon Fire HD 10 for just $74.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It normally costs $149, so that's 50% in savings — the lowest price ever for this Amazon tablet. This is one of the early Black Friday tablet deals we've seen so far.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the Fire HD 10 — one of the best budget tablets around. It has a 10.1-inch 1080p display and rate 12 hour battery life which makes it perfect for streaming content and gaming. It runs on a powerful octa-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM for snappy navigation and app launching.

Amazon's Fire HD 10's is ideal for streaming content and gaming. It features a color-rich 1080p touch display and a rated battery life of up to 12-hours. Fast and responsive, the Fire HD 10 runs on an 8-core CPU coupled with 3GB of RAM. For your app downloads, it has 32GB of storage which you can expand using the tablet's microSD card slot.

Although we didn't test this tablet, Fire HD 10 reviews on Amazon rate it 4.6 out 5 stars. Feedback from satisfied customers praised its great screen and value for the price. Like all Amazon devices, the Fire HD 10 features Alexa, Amazon's own voice assistant. This means you can play and pause music, open apps, and set alarms on the tablet using just your voice.

So if you're on the hunt for an affordable tablet for content consumption, the Fire HD 10 is a budget friendly choice.

More Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: $179 $104 @ Amazon

Save $75 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for a limited time. It’s everything from the Fire HD 10 with the welcome inclusion of a gorgeous soft-touch plastic design, twice the RAM and wireless charging.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $89 $44 @ Amazon

Now $45, the Fire HD 8 is at its lowest price ever. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps and all-day battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: $109 $54 @ Amazon

One of today's best tablet deals takes $45 off the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $59 $41 @ Amazon

Save $18 on the Fire Tablet 7. the cheapest Amazon tablet you can get. It features an 7-inch 1024 x 600 touchscreen and a 2.0-GHz quad-core processor. It houses 16B of microSD-expanable storage and has a rated battery life of up to 10 hours.

Amazon Fire 8 Pro Kids Edition: $139 $69 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Fire 8 Kids Pro tablet. If you're in need of an inexpensive tablet for your kids to have fun with, this 8-inch tablet is worth it. With the ability to browse the web, play games, and use all kind of apps, there entertainment value for children is unending. This tablet is suitable for ages 6+.