11-inch M1 iPad Pro (256GB) is less than $800 in early Black Friday deal

The M1 iPad Pro is one of Apple's most powerful iPads to date. Although the M1 iPad Pro is the M2 iPad Pro's predecessor, it is still a beastly machine. For a limited time, this top-of-the-line Apple tablet is on sale for a rock-bottom price.

Currently, Amazon offers the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, packed with 256GB of storage, for only $799 (opens in new tab). That is more than $100 in savings; this configuration typically retails for about $900. This one of the best iPad deals we've seen so far this year.

The iPad Pro is currently more than $100 off at Amazon. Powered by the same M1 chip found in our favorite MacBooks (opens in new tab), (opens in new tab) the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU and 256GB of storage.

We didn't test this particular size (11-inch), but in our M1 iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, we adored the tablet's bright and vivid XDR display as well as its slim, durable chassis. We were also floored by its ridiculously fast M1 processor. We gave the iPad Pro 12.9-inch a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and it also earned our prestigious Editor's Choice award.

The M1 iPad Pro is a solid choice if you want a tablet with portability, speed, a gorgeous display and up to 10 hours of battery life. And with Apple Pencil (opens in new tab) (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard (opens in new tab), and Smart Keyboard support, the iPad Pro can function as a digital canvas and/or laptop.

