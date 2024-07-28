Walmart is having a back-to-school tech sale, here are 5 deals I would nab

Walmart's back-to-school tech sale aims to help students get geared up for the new semester.

Long gone are the days when back-to-school shopping was all about binders, pencils, erasers, and backpacks. Nowadays, students have a checklist of back-to-school tech they need to succeed in the classroom. In particular, a laptop plays a key role in the busy student lifestyle.

College students and parents alike can agree that shopping for back-to-school gear can be costly. Thankfully, in typical Walmart style, the big box retailer is rolling back prices on back-to-school tech from laptops to peripherals.

If you're going off to college or you're a parent prepping your future grad for greatness, you'll want to see what Walmart has to offer. Browse Walmart's entire back-to-school sale and my favorite tech deals below.

Walmart back-to-school tech deals

Asus Vivobook 16: $699 $512 @ Walmart

Save $186 on the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook 16 which we tested and rated 4 out of 5-stars. With this fantastic laptop deal, you're getting a powerful machine for a low price. If you want a big-screen laptop for doing homework, writing term papers, streaming videos, and light gaming, you can't go wrong with the Asus Vivobook 16. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1600 x 1200) display, Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD webcam with privacy shutter, 180° ErgoLift hinge, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop: $649 $392 @ Walmart

Walmart takes $256 off the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 in this epic back-to-school laptop deal. Although we didn't test it, Lenovo IdeaPad 1 reviews average 4.4 out of 5-stars at Walmart. Satisfied customers like its smooth, multitasking performance, ease of use, and value for the price. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S Mode, this laptop is streamlined for security and performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 720P with privacy shutter and dual array microphones, dual speakers with Dolby Audio, Windows 11 Home in S mode

HP 14" Laptop: $519 $239 @ Walmart

Now $280 off, the HP 14-inch laptop is a budget-friendly personal computer for students. The HP 14 is suitable for creating documents, managing emails, and streaming content. In our experience with the HP 14 Series, we found its solid performance and comfy keyboard impressive. Just about the only gripe we had with it was battery life. The new and improved HP 14 has a rated battery life of up to 10 hours and 45 minutes, making it more reliable than ever. Beautiful, compact, and eco-friendly, the HP 14-inch laptop is a sensible choice if you want a capable, portable machine that doesn't cost a fortune. Features: 14-inch HD anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, HP True Vision 1080p FHD camera with shutter, mic mute key, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Apple iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Walmart

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. Although we don't typically recommend products more than 2 years old, the 2021 iPad is one exception. Despite being replaced by the iPad 10, it's still one of the best tablets you can buy. In our Apple iPad 9th gen review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its outstanding performance, excellent battery life, and bright, vivid display. Features: 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, stereo speakers, 8MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay

23.8" Acer SA241Y Monitor: $129 $89 @ Walmart

Walmart knocks $40 off the Acer SA1 series monitor in this back-to-school deal. If you want a second-screen experience on your laptop, this is the monitor you want. This Full HD display is perfect for everyday tasks and features an ultra-thin ZeroFrame design that looks great in any workspace. Features: 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel, 250 nits of brightness, 75Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync, 178-degree viewing angle (horizontal and vertical), -5 to 15-degree tilt, 1x HDMI port, 1x VGA port