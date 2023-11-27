Price drop! Best Buy takes $600 off the Alienware m16 gaming laptop in this stellar Cyber Monday deal

Deals
By TJ Fink
published

The Alienware m16 is on sale for $1,399 in this Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal
Alienware m16 on sale for $1,399 at Best Buy (Image credit: Best Buy)

Cyber Monday deals are just picking up steam, and Alienware laptops always makes our shortlist of the best gaming laptops. The end result? Plenty of tip-top gaming rigs on sale this week that we can personally recommend. 

For example, you'll find the Core i7-equipped Alienware m16 on sale for $1,399 at Best Buy (down from $1,999.) That adds up to an extra $600 in savings — enough green for some sweet gaming deals or PC accessories to complement your new rig. (You'll find an AMD Ryzen 9-powered config of the Alienware m16 on Dell's website for the same price.)

This is but one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've found today. Keep checking our main Cyber Monday deals hub for up-to-the-hour updates on even more holiday savings.

Today's best Alienware m16 deal

Now: $1,399 @ Best Buy

Alienware m16
Was: $1,999
Now: $1,399 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $600 off the Alienware m16 gaming laptop

Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 1TB SSD. It also has plenty of ports, including three Type-A USB 3.2 ports, two Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, one Type-C port without Thunderbolt 4, one HDMI 2.1 port, one Mini Display Port, a headset jack and a microSD card slot.

Release date: Q1 2023

Price history: When the Alienware m16 was announced earlier this year, the company said their premium configurations would launch at $3,099, with future configs starting at $2,149. The configuration in this deal is on sale for $1,399, which is a sizeable price drop overall. 

Reviews: We haven't gotten the chance to test drive the Alienware m16 just yet, but based on our experience with the Alienware m17 R4 (which we gave 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice award) — not to mention Alienware laptops in general — we have a good feeling about this config, and so do the editors from our sister sites. T3 gave this laptop a Platinum Award-winning 5 stars in their full review, and TechRadar gave it 4 stars. 

Laptop Mag: Not yet rated | Tom's Guide: Not yet rated | T3: ★★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy if: You want best-in-class gaming performance, a stunning 16-inch display, and a unique chassis design.

Don't buy if: You're in the market for a cheaper gaming laptop; you don't have to break the bank just to break into PC gaming, after all.

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 418 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB SSD)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix Scar 18"...
Best Buy
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
2
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Amazon
$1,014
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB)
Our Review
3
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7...
Walmart
View Deal
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
4
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
Our Review
5
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop ...
HP (US)
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU604
Our Review
6
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) GU604
ASUS (US & Canada)
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
7
Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming...
Acer
View Deal
MSI Katana GF76
Our Review
8
Open Box - MSI Katana GF76...
Newegg
$1,249
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
9
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
MSI Katana GF76
Our Review
10
MSI Katana GF76 11UD-001...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
TJ Fink
TJ Fink
Contributing Editor

As a freelance journalist, TJ has over a decade of multi-medium storytelling under his belt. Leveraging a quarter century of collective coddiwompling amid the ever-evolving landscape of wireless gadgetry, his unique editorial background allows him to explore a variety of tech-centric subsectors on this fascinating planet. When he's not field testing new gear in the Catskills, Adirondacks, or an actual field, he can be found sipping Negronis in his living room and crafting Dr. Seussian poetry inside a tattered moleskin.