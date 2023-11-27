Price drop! Best Buy takes $600 off the Alienware m16 gaming laptop in this stellar Cyber Monday deal

Alienware m16

Was: $1,999

Now: $1,399 @ Best Buy

Overview:

Save $600 off the Alienware m16 gaming laptop

Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 1TB SSD. It also has plenty of ports, including three Type-A USB 3.2 ports, two Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, one Type-C port without Thunderbolt 4, one HDMI 2.1 port, one Mini Display Port, a headset jack and a microSD card slot.

Release date: Q1 2023

Price history: When the Alienware m16 was announced earlier this year, the company said their premium configurations would launch at $3,099, with future configs starting at $2,149. The configuration in this deal is on sale for $1,399, which is a sizeable price drop overall.

Reviews: We haven't gotten the chance to test drive the Alienware m16 just yet, but based on our experience with the Alienware m17 R4 (which we gave 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice award) — not to mention Alienware laptops in general — we have a good feeling about this config, and so do the editors from our sister sites. T3 gave this laptop a Platinum Award-winning 5 stars in their full review, and TechRadar gave it 4 stars.

Laptop Mag: Not yet rated | Tom's Guide: Not yet rated | T3: ★★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy if: You want best-in-class gaming performance, a stunning 16-inch display, and a unique chassis design.

Don't buy if: You're in the market for a cheaper gaming laptop; you don't have to break the bank just to break into PC gaming, after all.