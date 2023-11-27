Price drop! Best Buy takes $600 off the Alienware m16 gaming laptop in this stellar Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are just picking up steam, and Alienware laptops always makes our shortlist of the best gaming laptops. The end result? Plenty of tip-top gaming rigs on sale this week that we can personally recommend.
For example, you'll find the Core i7-equipped Alienware m16 on sale for $1,399 at Best Buy (down from $1,999.) That adds up to an extra $600 in savings — enough green for some sweet gaming deals or PC accessories to complement your new rig. (You'll find an AMD Ryzen 9-powered config of the Alienware m16 on Dell's website for the same price.)
This is but one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've found today. Keep checking our main Cyber Monday deals hub for up-to-the-hour updates on even more holiday savings.
Today's best Alienware m16 deal
Alienware m16
Was:
$1,999Now: $1,399 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $600 off the Alienware m16 gaming laptop
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 1TB SSD. It also has plenty of ports, including three Type-A USB 3.2 ports, two Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, one Type-C port without Thunderbolt 4, one HDMI 2.1 port, one Mini Display Port, a headset jack and a microSD card slot.
Release date: Q1 2023
Price history: When the Alienware m16 was announced earlier this year, the company said their premium configurations would launch at $3,099, with future configs starting at $2,149. The configuration in this deal is on sale for $1,399, which is a sizeable price drop overall.
Reviews: We haven't gotten the chance to test drive the Alienware m16 just yet, but based on our experience with the Alienware m17 R4 (which we gave 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice award) — not to mention Alienware laptops in general — we have a good feeling about this config, and so do the editors from our sister sites. T3 gave this laptop a Platinum Award-winning 5 stars in their full review, and TechRadar gave it 4 stars.
Laptop Mag: Not yet rated | Tom's Guide: Not yet rated | T3: ★★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want best-in-class gaming performance, a stunning 16-inch display, and a unique chassis design.
Don't buy if: You're in the market for a cheaper gaming laptop; you don't have to break the bank just to break into PC gaming, after all.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
As a freelance journalist, TJ has over a decade of multi-medium storytelling under his belt. Leveraging a quarter century of collective coddiwompling amid the ever-evolving landscape of wireless gadgetry, his unique editorial background allows him to explore a variety of tech-centric subsectors on this fascinating planet. When he's not field testing new gear in the Catskills, Adirondacks, or an actual field, he can be found sipping Negronis in his living room and crafting Dr. Seussian poetry inside a tattered moleskin.
Most Popular
By Rami Tabari