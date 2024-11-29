Wow! The new M4 iMacs are $100 off at Best Buy for Black Friday

I love MacBooks, but sometimes what you really need is the roomy desktop setup only an iMac can offer — the spacious 24-inch display, room for any full-size keyboard you want, and your pick of a touchpad or a Magic Mouse.

Apple just launched the new M4 iMacs last month, but they're already on sale for Black Friday.

This year's models come in an array of vibrant new colors (with an exclusive matching keyboard and mouse), paired with a stunning 4.5K Retina display and Apple's new M4 processor. 8-core and 10-core models are available. The 8-core version is ideal for basic tasks like web browsing or word processing, while the 10-core version offers a little extra power for tasks like photo editing or gaming.

No matter which model you're looking for, right now you can save $100 on ALL M4 iMac models at Best Buy!

That means you can snag a brand-new M4 iMac for just $1,199 with this deal!

If you have a My Best Buy Total membership, you get an extra $50 savings. Plus, Best Buy has a trade-in program so you can exchange your current Mac for a bonus discount on your new one.

If you don't need the full iMac suite, don't forget to check out the new M4 Mac mini, which is also on sale for Black Friday!

