My favorite new Apple computer in years is somehow already on sale
Apple's M4 Mac Mini just hit the shelves, but it's already on sale this Black Friday
Apple's M4 Mac Mini is an impressive deal for lots of reasons.
Not only did Apple manage to shrink down its newest mini iteration to a case that's just 5 x 5 inches, but it also vastly boosted its performance thanks to its M4 chip. The result is a tiny, portable desktop that should be a beast for creative apps and general AI. It's everything you want in a next-gen device — smaller, more powerful, and very competitively priced at $599.
But as affordable as it is, this is the season for deals and now we're seeing what's already a very accessible entry price point get knocked down even further, thanks to B&H Photo.
If you're interested in getting your hands on Apple's small but powerful desktop, then now is the perfect time.
In case you missed it, Apple's Mac Mini got a few major upgrades this year.
For one, it's much smaller — this year's iteration is just 5 x 5 inches. Even with that decrease in size, however, the Mac Mini manages to beef up power thanks to the addition of the M4 chip.
If you're reading this and thinking, this must cost a hefty Apple premium, well think again. The starting price is just $600 and on a Black Friday deal through B&H Photo, you can actually get $40 off that price.
That may not sound like much, but remember this thing was just released in October, so the fact that there's any deal is kind of wild to begin with.
