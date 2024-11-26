My favorite new Apple computer in years is somehow already on sale

Apple's M4 Mac Mini is an impressive deal for lots of reasons.

Not only did Apple manage to shrink down its newest mini iteration to a case that's just 5 x 5 inches, but it also vastly boosted its performance thanks to its M4 chip. The result is a tiny, portable desktop that should be a beast for creative apps and general AI. It's everything you want in a next-gen device — smaller, more powerful, and very competitively priced at $599.

But as affordable as it is, this is the season for deals and now we're seeing what's already a very accessible entry price point get knocked down even further, thanks to B&H Photo.

If you're interested in getting your hands on Apple's small but powerful desktop, then now is the perfect time.