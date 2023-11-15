This is the best Black Friday MacBook deal I've seen yet

Black Friday deals are already here and while some will wait until things officially kick off on Nov. 24, other deals are so good you may not want to delay. One early deal to consider right now is the MacBook Air 15 M2 for $1,049 via Amazon's on-page coupon. Normally $1,299, that's $249 in savings and the second lowest price ever for this MacBook Air.

Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air deal