This is the best Black Friday MacBook deal I've seen yet
Save $249 off the 15-inch MacBook Air 15 M2
Black Friday deals are already here and while some will wait until things officially kick off on Nov. 24, other deals are so good you may not want to delay. One early deal to consider right now is the MacBook Air 15 M2 for $1,049 via Amazon's on-page coupon. Normally $1,299, that's $249 in savings and the second lowest price ever for this MacBook Air.
If you aren't sold on the 15-inch MacBook Air, then check out the rest of our Black Friday MacBook deals as there are discounts on just about every model.
Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M2
Was:
$1,299
Now: $1,049 Amazon with on-page coupon
Overview:
Save $249 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID.
Release date: June 2023
Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,099
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 to date.
Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a capable, travel-friendly laptop with long battery life. The 15-inch M2 is adequate for day-to-day tasks, video editing and casual gaming. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a machine for competitive gaming. The 15-inch MacBook Air 15 plays MacOS-optimized games like No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village smoothly with solid frame rates. However, non-optimized games can result in choppy performance.
