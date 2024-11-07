How to save up to $100 off the new 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 Pro

Best Buy gives shoppers a good incentive to buy the new Apple MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip and 24GB of RAM — if you're a My Best Buy Plus member. Order the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M4 Pro from Best Buy for $2,399 now, days before it ships, if you're a My Best Buy Plus member.

That $100 discount is first discount we've seen on this still unreleased laptop (it is available November 8). My Best Buy Plus is Best Buy's membership program that gives you access to extra discounts (like this one), free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase requirement, and extended 60-day returns on most products. If you're not already a member, you can add a membership for $49 a year at the time of purchase and still get the discount. Alternatively, you can buy the Apple MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip for $2,449 at Amazon, saving $50 off the full price.

The new MacBook Pro has Apple's latest M4 Pro chip and its most powerful Neural Engine, useful for powering Apple Intelligence AI and other AI-driven tasks like image upscaling and video captions. The new processor makes this laptop a great choice for creators who need the extra power, and it is worth considering an upgrade if you're still using an older MacBook Pro with either an M1 or Intel chip inside.

We haven't reviewed the new MacBook Pro with M4 Pro yet, but its 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro counterpart from last year received 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, and we awarded it an Editor's Choice. We loved that model's performance, battery life, display, and overall design. And with the M4 Pro chip, Apple improves on its predecessor.

Apple M3 Max MacBook Pro 16 : was $2,499 now $2,499 at Best Buy First discount! My Best Buy Plus members save $100 on the new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We loved last year's iteration, with an M3 Max chip, giving that model our Editor's Choice award for its stellar performance and overall design. This 2024 16-inch MacBook Pro improves upon its predecessor's performance, and features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's new M4 Pro chip with a 14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD. The M4 Pro chip and Neural Engine power this MacBook's Apple Intelligence AI features. Launch date: November 2024 Price history: This is the first discount we've seen for the M4 MacBook Pro. Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Pro a 14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports, 140W USB-C power adapter Price check: Amazon $2,449 | Apple $2,999 Reviews: We haven't reviewed the M4 Pro version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but we loved the MacBook Pro M3 Pro Max for its overall productivity and gaming performance and even longer battery life. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M3 Max) Buy it if: You want the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro workhorse that can handle processor-intensive tasks including AI chores, video editing, and gaming --all while delivering long-lasting battery life. Don't buy it if: You want a laptop primarily for general productivity tasks like creating documents, sending emails, and watching YouTube videos. See our best laptops in 2024 buying guide to find a machine that fits your use case.