Forget the M4 iPad Pro! Grab an M3 MacBook as it hits an all-time low price

If you've been waiting for a great deal on an upgrade for your M1 or M2 MacBook, now is the perfect time.

After Apple launched the M4 iPad Pro, we've been seeing some fantastic deals on M3 MacBooks. Right now, you can snag three amazing M3 MacBook models at their lowest prices ever.

If you're looking for a lightweight, budget-friendly option, check out the 15.3-inch MacBook Air M3 on Amazon for only $1,150 (with a $49 coupon). Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is also discounted by $150 on Amazon, but there's no coupon for extra savings.

Or, if you're after the best of the best, consider the MacBook Pro models with Apple's M3 Pro silicon. The 14.2-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro is slashed to $1,400 on Amazon (with a $49 coupon), matching its all-time lowest price. Then, Apple's 16.2-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro is $2,250 with a coupon on Amazon, but it's actually priced even lower at $2,199 on Best Buy's website right now.

Shopping for more than just a MacBook? Our deals editor compiled a roundup of her 45 favorite deals from the Best Buy weekend sale.

Amazon MacBook Deals — M3 MacBook Air

15.3" Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,299 $1,150 @ Amazon w/ coupon All-time low price! Save $150 on the base model 15-inch MacBook Air M3. The MacBook Air 15 scored 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. We loved its large, bright display, outstanding battery life, and strong M3 performance. Even at retail price, the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is priced well, so with a $150 discount, it's a steal. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, MagSafe charging, Touch ID Price check: Best Buy $1,399

Amazon MacBook Deals — M3 MacBook Pros

14.2" Apple MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,400 @ Amazon w/ coupon Lowest price! Save $200 on the MacBook Pro 14 M3 base model. Apple's M3 processor is mighty, and when paired with a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, the MacBook Pro 14 M3 is a dream machine. This laptop earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, with stellar performance in everyday and gaming-specific tasks. And like most MacBooks, it has exceptional battery life. Features: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, MagSafe charging Price check: Best Buy $1,599

16.2" Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $2,499 $2,199 @ Best Buy Lowest price! Save $300 on Apple's base model MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro. In our review of the M3 Max MacBook Pro 16, it earned 4.5 out of 5 stars and was crowned "the new king of MacBooks" by us. This configuration features Apple's M3 Pro rather than the M3 Max, but its performance capabilities are still impressive. Expect exceptional gaming performance with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, smooth handling of everyday tasks, and stellar battery life. Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina display, M3 Pro 12-core processor, M3 Pro 18-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD, backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, MagSafe charging, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Price check: Amazon $2,250 w/ coupon