Don't miss the 15-inch Apple MacBook M3 Air at its lowest price yet

We all tend to think of Black Friday as the holy grail of deals every year, but don't discount Amazon Prime Day discounts. While we don't expect Prime Day until next month, Apple M3 devices are seeing impressive deals ahead of Amazon's big sale.

For example, the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is just $1,129 on Amazon. Normally it sits at $1,299, so you're getting $170 in savings. Powered by Apple's powerful M3 chip, the MacBook Air M3 offers a gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a 1080p FHD webcam.

In our MacBook Air 15 M3 review, we raved about the gorgeous display and efficient, powerful performance. Productivity gurus will love the ability to run dual external monitors even with the laptop closed, and with how thin and light it is for a 15-inch laptop combined with its impressive 15+ hour battery life, this is the perfect device for the traveling professional.

At $1,129 the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is at its lowest price yet, and hands down is one of the best MacBook deals ahead of Prime Day.

Today's best MacBook Air M3 deal