Don't miss the 15-inch Apple MacBook M3 Air at its lowest price yet
Beauty and efficiency for $170 off
We all tend to think of Black Friday as the holy grail of deals every year, but don't discount Amazon Prime Day discounts. While we don't expect Prime Day until next month, Apple M3 devices are seeing impressive deals ahead of Amazon's big sale.
For example, the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is just $1,129 on Amazon. Normally it sits at $1,299, so you're getting $170 in savings. Powered by Apple's powerful M3 chip, the MacBook Air M3 offers a gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a 1080p FHD webcam.
In our MacBook Air 15 M3 review, we raved about the gorgeous display and efficient, powerful performance. Productivity gurus will love the ability to run dual external monitors even with the laptop closed, and with how thin and light it is for a 15-inch laptop combined with its impressive 15+ hour battery life, this is the perfect device for the traveling professional.
At $1,129 the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is at its lowest price yet, and hands down is one of the best MacBook deals ahead of Prime Day.
Today's best MacBook Air M3 deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M3
Was: $1,299
Now: $1,129 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Amazon takes $170 off the 15-inch MacBook Air M3, dropping to the lowest price ahead of Prime Day
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: Best Buy $1,199
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 so far.
Reviews: The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 earned high marks across our brands. Apple's latest M3-powered laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were enamored with its strong performance, sleek, lightweight form factor, and impressive 15-hour long battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a reliably capable, lightweight laptop with a long battery life. The 15.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming at home or on the go.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use or a machine for competitive gaming. Browse our hand-selected best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.
