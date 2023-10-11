Best Buy's 15-inch MacBook Air deal brings one of our favorite laptops to its all-time low
Save $250 on the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air with a 512GB SSD
We've seen some great Prime Day MacBook deals, but Best Buy's flash sale ticks all the boxes with this 15-inch MacBook Air sale. Right now, you can get yourself a 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,249 at Best Buy. It normally costs $1,499, so you're saving $250 and scoring this 15-inch MacBook Air for its all-time low price. Not a Best Buy fan, don't worry Amazon has you covered with the same deal.
Not only is this one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals we've seen, but it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week.
Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M2
Was:
$1,499Now: $1,249 Best Buy
Overview:
Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with a 512GB SSD
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch ID.
Release date: June 2023
Price check: Amazon $1,249 B&H $1,499
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this 15-inch MacBook Air M2 configuration to date.
Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air 15 review a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a capable, travel-friendly laptop with long battery life. The 15-inch M2 is adequate for day-to-day tasks, video editing and casual gaming. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a machine for competitive gaming. The 15-inch MacBook Air 15 plays MacOS-optimized games like No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village smoothly with solid frame rates. However, non-optimized games can result in choppy performance.
