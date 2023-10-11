Best Buy's 15-inch MacBook Air deal brings one of our favorite laptops to its all-time low

We've seen some great Prime Day MacBook deals, but Best Buy's flash sale ticks all the boxes with this 15-inch MacBook Air sale. Right now, you can get yourself a 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,249 at Best Buy. It normally costs $1,499, so you're saving $250 and scoring this 15-inch MacBook Air for its all-time low price. Not a Best Buy fan, don't worry Amazon has you covered with the same deal.

Not only is this one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals we've seen, but it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week.

Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air deal