5 outstanding MacBook deals to ring in the new year

The new year dawns, and with it come new opportunities to level up your MacBook with one of these shiny new Apple computers. Amazon continues the MacBook deal love with savings across the entire line.

Some of these deals are just shy of what we saw during the height of the holiday discounts, while others match those discounts. Four of these models have at a $200 discount over their regular price, and all have 16GB of RAM. The outlier of the bunch: The Apple MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and 24GB of RAM is now $250 off its usual $2,499 price.

If you want a MacBook for under $1,000, you currently have two options: the Apple MacBook Air 13 M3 at $899 and the previous-gen Apple MacBook Air 13 M2 at $799.

For a larger screen, look at the Apple MacBook Air 15 M3, now $1,099. And for the best performance, there's the Apple MacBook Pro 14 M4 at $1,399 and the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M4 Pro at $2,249.

B&H Photo also has many of these same deals on MacBooks as part of its end-of-year-savings that finish at 11:59 p.m. December 31. Amazon doesn't give any indication on how long its deals will last, but we'd recommend acting fast to snag your new laptop before these discounts vanish.

Today's best Apple MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air 15 M3: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon Save $200 on the 2024 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 processor. This iteration boosts the Air's overall performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, this system delivered excellent performance and battery life (over 15 hours!) in a remarkably thin and light form factor. Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core CPU, M3 10-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Apple MacBook Air 13 M2: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Save $200 on the 2022 MacBook Air with M2 processor. This model remains one of the best and least expensive MacBooks you can buy today, with sufficient compute power for daily productivity tasks, light video editing and casual gaming. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, M2 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Apple MacBook Pro 14 M4: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon Take $200 off the MacBook Pro 14 with M4 processor. This 2024 model packs Apple's latest M4 chip, which is well-suited to both general tasks and content creation. Features: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, M4 10-core CPU, M4 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD