"The Razer Blade 14 is a jack-of-all-trades that does everything wonderfully.": Don't buy the wrong Razer Blade 14 for Black Friday, my favorite is $400 off

Amazon has slashed more than $400 off the Razer Blade 14 (mid-2023) model, making one of my favorite gaming laptop configurations an even better deal.

While I am incredibly fond of the Razer Blade 14 (2024) that I reviewed earlier this year, its performance wasn't much better than the previous model, and the battery life was significantly worse. This led me to argue that the Razer Blade 14 (2023) was the better purchase, which isn't shocking given that our reviewer, Claire Tabari, called that model "a jack-of-all-trades that does everything wonderfully."

There are only a handful of differences between the two Blade 14 models, as they're built on the same chassis and feature a powerhouse Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Both laptops have the same display specs, similar memory and storage configuration options, making the AMD Ryzen 9 processor generation the only difference. The 2023 Blade 14 features a Ryzen 9 7940HS processor compared to the 2024 Blade which has a Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU.

So, shaving a cool $400 off the Razer Blade 14 (2023) thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals makes it an even better purchase.

But if the Blade 14 sale isn't quite good enough to tempt you, we have a bevy of gaming laptops on sale for Black Friday if you'd prefer to shop around for the best deal.

The best Blade 14 Black Friday deal

Razer Blade 14 (mid-2023): was $2,799 now $2,383 at Amazon Amazon has slashed over $400 off the list price of Razer's Blade 14 (mid-2023). As this is the previous model, this sale is only good for as long as supply lasts, so you'll want to act fast. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, 14-inch 240Hz QHD+ (2560x1600) IPS display.



Reviews: We loved the Razer Blade 14 for its quality AMD Ryzen 9 and Nvidia RTX 4070 performance, sturdy premium build quality, gorgeous 14-inch display, impactful audio, and excellent battery life. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ Buy it if: You want the best version of the Blade 14 we've tested in recent years, with an incredible balance of power and efficiency. Don't buy it if: You want a Razer-backed warranty, as this deal is only available through Amazon. You can purchase the Blade 14 (2024) through Razer, but it is not on sale for Black Friday, so you will be paying full price.