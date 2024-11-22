I'm a professional laptop reviewer — here are 9 can't-miss deals on gaming laptops

Black Friday has come early, gamers, and these are nine gaming laptops you won't want to miss if you're looking to upgrade your gaming rig this holiday season.

As a gamer myself, I specifically looked for laptops with recent AMD and Intel CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series GPUs.

With at least 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, you won't have to grab an external SSD. While I personally prefer 32GB of memory in my gaming laptops, and several of these can be upgraded to 32GB of RAM, 16GB is sufficient for most gamers, and some of these deals make the sacrifice so very worth it.

While I have nine laptops in this roundup, some key highlights include the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 for just $1,199 at B&H and the Dell G16 (7630) for just $999 at Dell.

So let's get into it.

Madeline's top 9 pre-Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Dell G16: was $1,499 now $999 at Dell One of our favorite budget gaming laptops is on sale for under $1,000 as part of Dell's Black Friday sales. With a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia RTX 4060, this laptop is an absolute steal. Features: Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch 240Hz 2560x1600 display.

was $1,599 now $1,199 at BHPhoto Lenovo's latest mid-tier Legion laptop is on a massive discount as part of B&H's Black Friday sale. With an Intel Core i9-14900HX and Nvidia RTX 4060, this is the best bargain we've seen on the Legion 5i yet. Features: Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch 240Hz 2560x1600 IPS display.

MSI Katana A15 AI: was $1,699 now $1,299 at Amazon MSI brings AI power to this updated mid-range gaming laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. At just $1,299, you could hardly ask for a better deal on a 4070 gaming laptop. Features: AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch 165Hz 2560X1440 LCD display.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 (2024): was $1,799 now $1,299 at Amazon This AMD gaming powerhouse features a Ryzen 9-7940HX processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. This is another incredible RTX 4070 deal this Black Friday season. Features: AMD Ryzen 9-7940HX processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch 165Hz 2560X1600 LED display.

Gigabyte Aorus X16 (2024): was $1,949 now $1,579 at Amazon Gigabyte's Aorus X16 is on a pretty significant discount for Black Friday, making it a solid play for our best gaming laptop deals. At nearly $400 off, you can take home this mid-range gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. Other configurations are also on sale if you'd like to upgrade. Features: Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch 165Hz 2560X1600 LCD display.

Alienware m18 r2: was $2,799 now $2,199 at Amazon This high-end Alienware gaming laptop is available at an attractive Black Friday sale price of just $2,199. It offers incredible gaming power with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU. Features: Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 18-inch 165Hz 2560X1600 LED display.