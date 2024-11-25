7 Black Friday Asus TUF Gaming laptop deals that make us squeal

Black Friday is getting intense as we find some of the best deals in all categories from laptops to gaming hardware. And throughout 2024, one laptop managed to break through the noise and solidify itself as the best of the year: That's none other than the Asus TUF Gaming A14, which I gave 4.5 out of 5 stars in my review and called it the perfect portable gaming laptop.

The Asus TUF Gaming A14 is currently $1,299 at Best Buy, bringing it down by $100 when compared to its original price. While that isn't the steepest discount, it's still great to see a laptop that I already believed was a steal at its price receive a markdown to begin with.

But what makes Asus TUF Gaming laptops so special? In the case of the TUF Gaming A14, it yields an impressive balance between sturdiness and power, all while maintaining a decently reasonable price point. I often find issue with gaming laptops feeling flimsy, but these do not suffer the same fate, built with MIL-STD-810H certification, meaning it passed tests involving drops, vibration, humidity, high or low temperatures, and more. The A14 in particular also lasted over 10 hours on the Laptop Mag battery life test, which involves continuous web surfing over wifi at 150 nits.

While we cannot guarantee every Asus TUF Gaming laptop is similarly excellent, they tend to feature a certain level of quality assurance, and considering some of these products, like the Asus TUF Gaming A16 for $699 at Best Buy, are seeing discounts by $400, it's a great time to invest during Black Friday.

Best Asus TUF Gaming Black Friday deals

ASUS TUF Gaming A14: was $1,399 now $1,299 at bestbuy.com While it's not seeing the steepest discount (currently only available for $100 less than its base price), it's difficult not to be enchanted by that price point itself when considering the Asus TUF Gaming A14 is my favorite gaming laptop of 2024. Featuring phenomenal AMD Ryzen 8845HS processing performance, a solid Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and a solid 14-inch, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel display that can get sufficiently bright and colorful, it's an absolute steal. Finding gaming laptops that support travel is already pretty difficult in of itself, but the Asus TUF Gaming A14 lasted a stunning 10 hours and 4 minutes on the Laptop Mag battery test, which involves continuous web surfing over wifi at 150 nits. It's also sturdy (like all TUF gaming laptops are) and light at only 3.2 pounds. Check out my full review of the Asus TUF Gaming A14 to see if it's right for you.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15: was $699 now $559 at Amazon The Asus TUF Gaming A15 is already a solid affordable gaming laptop if you're in the need of something budget on the lower end of the spectrum, but this discount that sees it reduced by $140 makes it all the more worthwhile. It's built with a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution display at 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

ASUS TUF Gaming A17: was $1,249 now $1,099 at Best Buy Looking for a larger-than-life gaming laptop, but don't necessarily need the strongest GPU to accompany you? The Asus TUF Gaming A17 is a 17-inch beast with a mid-level GPU, and it's currently $150 off its original price. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 17.3-inch 144Hz refresh rate display at 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15: was $999 now $799 at Amazon If you can do without the "larger-than-life" aspect of the previous Asus TUF Gaming laptop in this list (the A17), the Asus TUF Gaming A15 features the same GPU for a far lower price, and considering its discount by $200, it's an absolute steal. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch display at 144Hz refresh rate at 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16: was $1,099 now $699 at Best Buy Looking for the most economical Asus TUF deal out there? Look no further than the Asus TUF Gaming A16, which has been discounted by a whole $400 when compared to its initial price, bringing it down to as low as $699. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, Radeon RX7700S graphics card, 512GB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 16-inch 165Hz refresh rate display at 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy Enter the Asus TUF Gaming A15, a solid RTX 4050 gaming laptop that's currently $200 off at Best Buy, featuring enough processing power and graphical oomph to handle most of what you throw at it, alongside being packed in a decently size chassis, although it's not ideal for travel (we recommend 13 or 14-inch laptops for travel). It's built with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 144Hz 15.6-inch display at 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution.