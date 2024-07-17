Snag these Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming laptops with RTX 4060 graphics before they're gone

Prime Day isn't over yet, and gaming laptop deals at Amazon and elsewhere continue to deliver deep discounts through July 17. We found three models with the mainstream Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU that deliver meaningful price breaks for savvy shoppers in the hunt for a new gaming laptop.

In addition to Prime Day discounts, you may qualify for the upcoming game Black Myth: Wukong for free when you buy a select GeForce RTX 40 laptop or GPU. This offer is redeemable via the GeForce Experience or NVIDIA app beta application and a Steam account.

The three configurations we've found have their differences, with one pushing the envelope -- and price -- higher than the typical mainstream model thanks to extras like a higher resolution display.

Best Prime Day RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (2024): $1,150 $970 @ Amazon Amazon knocks $170 off the 2024 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop. We rated it 4 out of 5 stars, praising its productivity power, solid graphics performance, and plentiful ports. The battery life was lacking, lasting just 4 hours, and it had a sluggish trackpad. It's heavy, too, at 5.7 pounds. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display with Dolby Vision, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024): $1,700 $1,530 @ Amazon Amazon is knocking $170 off the 2024 Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop. We reviewed a 2023 configuration with a 13th-gen Intel Core i9, a lesser display, and a different graphics card. We called out last year's display, and this model from Amazon seems to take the display issues head on. The configuration here has a ROG Nebula display with 2560 x 1440 pixels, 240Hz refresh, and Dolby Vision support. As before, this beefy gaming rig has customizable RGB lighting. Features: 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display with Dolby Vision, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home