I review docking stations for a living and these 5 Prime Day deals are the best you'll find

I've been reviewing docking stations year-round and Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are bringing some of my favorite USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 docks down in price to all-time lows. There's no better time to buy and no better way to make the most of your laptop, workspace, or gaming setup.

No computing setup is complete without a docking station — bold words, but very much true. Docking stations will not only supply you with more ports for accessories and peripherals, but they'll also make it easier to hook up external monitors and keep your laptop charged throughout the day — and sometimes several of your other favorite devices too.

What's the major issue with docking stations? Their price! These devices can often cost a lot, which is why events like Prime Day and Big Deal Days are the best times to invest. So, without stalling you any further, let's take a look at some of the best Prime Day deals I've hand-picked from our top-rated docking stations.

Today's best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days docking station deals

Plugable TBT4 & USB4 HDMI Docking Station: $289 $215 @ Amazon Save $74 on Plugable's excellent Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 (TBT4-UDX1) docking station during the Prime Big Deal Days sales and score one of my best-reviewed docking stations of the year for less. Features: Plugable makes some of the best docking stations you'll come across online. Not only that, they're oftentimes some of the best priced too. Which is what makes this deal all the more impressive. The company's TBT4 & USB4 HDMI Docking Station has been one of my favorites to review this year, offering impressive 40Gbps transfer speeds and up to 96W of Power Delivery alongside a host of top-tier ports. My only gripe with this docking station was that its price was just a little inflated at the time. However, priced at just $215 for a limited time, this four-and-a-half-star rated dock may be worthy of all five. Display support: Dual display, maximum 4K @ 60Hz Ports: TBT4/USB4, USB Type-C/A, HDMI 2.0, 2.5Gbps Ethernet (RJ45), microSD/SD card reader, 3.5mm Audio Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½

CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4: $399 $359 @ Amazon Save $40 on our favorite Thunderbolt 4 docking station during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales and enjoy a dock that has it all: ports, performance, and power. Features: CalDigit's Thunderbolt Station 4 (TS4) has been one of the best docks I've reviewed to date thanks to an outstanding array of 18 super fast ports designed to maximize productivity and performance in every situation. The TS4 can supply a guaranteed 98W of power to the host machine, with 20W of PD offered to secondary devices with most ports offering standard charging also. This dock has been a mainstay in our selection of the best laptop docking stations for its impressive port selection, speeds, and variety. It's well worth its four-and-a-half-star rating and continues to impress to this day. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for this docking station before, it's not far off. While a reduction of $40 doesn't seem like much, the CalDigit TS4's base price has been lowered recently from $449, making this more of an impressive deal than you'd first presume. Display support: Up to two displays, maximum 8K @ 60Hz/4K @ 144Hz/1440p @ 240Hz Ports: Thunderbolt/USB4, USB Type-A/C, microSD/SD Card reader, DisplayPort, Ethernet (RJ45), 3.5mm audio Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station: $249 $169 @ Amazon Save $80 on the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days! This dock might not look like many of the others on this list, but that's what makes it so special. Features: The Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station was one of my favorite docks of the year, earning its place on our list of the best laptop docking stations in 2024 and scoring an impressive four-and-a-half stars in my review. It might not have Thunderbolt speeds, but it offers an impressive 12 additional ports, up to 100W of charge for your laptop, excellent cable management, a wireless charging pad for smartphones, tablets, or earbuds, and supports up to a 4K external monitor — all while raising it closer to eye-level which is great for ergonomic comfort. Want to score a similar docking station for even less? Anker also offers a model of this dock without the built-in wireless charger for just $119 @ Amazon. Display support: Single display, maximum 4K @ 60Hz Ports: USB Type-C/A, HDMI, Ethernet (RJ45), microSD/SD card reader, 3.5mm Audio, Wireless Charging pad Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½

Satechi Dual Dock Stand: $149 $112 @ Amazon Save $37 on the Satechi Dual Dock Stand during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days and receive this impressive zero-footprint docking station for MacBooks at its lowest price to date. Features: The laptop stand/docking station hybrid is a tricky thing to pull off, needing to manage both ports and power while remaining cool underneath your laptop and hidden from view. There are many docks I've seen attempting to pull this off, but none more effectively than the Satechi Dual Dock Stand. It's one of my best docking stations for MacBooks (though will still work well with any Windows PC with two USB-C ports on its left-hand side) and scored an impressive four stars during my review of it last year for its excellent design, cable management, and 75W of charge. However, there's still one more thing up Satechi's sleeve with this dock— it also acts as an SSD enclosure, effectively turning it into an ergonomic laptop stand, docking station, and external hard drive all at once. Display support: Dual display, maximum 4K @ 60Hz Ports: USB Type-C/A, HDMI 2.0, Ethernet (RJ45), microSD/SD card reader, SATA/NVMe SSD enclosure Laptop Mag review: ★★★★