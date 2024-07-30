Save $85 on the near-perfect Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones while you can

If you missed nabbing the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones during the mid-summer Amazon Prime Day sale, here's another chance at a nearly-as-low price. These popular over-ear headphones are currently selling for $313 at Walmart. That's only $13 away from their all-time low.

This model came out in May 2022 but still stacks up well on features and performance. These headphones' booming audio comes from using two processors: the Sony Integrated Processor V1 and the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. The headphones have a carbon-fiber 30mm driver and eight microphones to deliver terrific audio quality — including 360-degree spatial audio — and noise cancellation.

When we originally reviewed these headphones, we liked how they produced distinct sound separation, which translated to smooth audio reproduction on our review tracks. We were also impressed with the headphones' lengthy battery life, rated at 30 hours with ANC enabled or 40 hours without.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones continue to perform well against the competition. They currently rank third among our best wireless headphones.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM5 deal