Save $85 on the near-perfect Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones while you can
Excellent audio at a discount
If you missed nabbing the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones during the mid-summer Amazon Prime Day sale, here's another chance at a nearly-as-low price. These popular over-ear headphones are currently selling for $313 at Walmart. That's only $13 away from their all-time low.
This model came out in May 2022 but still stacks up well on features and performance. These headphones' booming audio comes from using two processors: the Sony Integrated Processor V1 and the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. The headphones have a carbon-fiber 30mm driver and eight microphones to deliver terrific audio quality — including 360-degree spatial audio — and noise cancellation.
When we originally reviewed these headphones, we liked how they produced distinct sound separation, which translated to smooth audio reproduction on our review tracks. We were also impressed with the headphones' lengthy battery life, rated at 30 hours with ANC enabled or 40 hours without.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones continue to perform well against the competition. They currently rank third among our best wireless headphones.
Today's best Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Sony WH-1000XM5
Was: $399
Now: $313 @ Walmart
Overview:
Save $85 on the Sony WH-100XM5 headphones, bringing them down to one of the lowest prices we've seen
Features: Carbon 30mm drivers, spatial audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), Ambient Sound mode, up to 40 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.2, touch controls, noise-cancelling microphone
Release date: May 2022
Price check: Amazon $398 | Best Buy $400
Reviews: In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we enjoyed these headphones' balanced audio and terrific call quality—all with excellent adaptive active noise cancellation. We also liked their comfort: They felt light on our heads, with large, touch-sensitive earpad surfaces for navigating playback, call handling, and volume.
We'd found them a tad pricey at the time and preferred some elements of the previous design.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ |
TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want top-notch ANC paired with long battery life and a balanced sound profile.
Don't buy it if: You're on a budget, or want the portability.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.