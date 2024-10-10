I found fantastic 5 Prime Day deals under $50 that you can still buy today

The October Prime Day sale after-party is in full swing at Amazon right now. Even though the Prime Big Deals Day sale is over, we found 5 deals under $50 you can buy now.

These bargains range from include accessories, headphones, and even a tablet. All carry a tag that says limited time deal, so jump on these deals while you can.

The Amazon Fire 7 tablet is still $49, a $30 savings over its regular $79 price. This is the same price it sold for during October Prime Day, and the lowest price we've eve seen for this model. This deal is valid for both the black and denim colorways. Notably, you get 32GB of onboard storage at this price, which is $10 less than the regular price of the 16GB version. The Fire 7 has 2GB of RAM and a microSD card slot so you can expand the storage more. It's great for casual use around the home for reading, web browsing, or streaming videos.

Trackball diehards -- or anyone seeking an alternative pointing device -- can appreciate this sale on the Logitech Ergo M575 trackball, now $36 (click the coupon to get $2.50 off the $38 sale price). This is just $5 above the lowest price we've ever seen. This device combines a standard mouse shape with a trackball on the left side, so you can move the cursor with your thumb and the device can stay fixed in one place.

Other deals in our under $50 grab bag include the $24 JBL Quantum 100 headphones , the $38 Sony WH-CH520 headphones, and a $39 512GB Samsung Pro Plus microSD Card . Grab these deals while you can before Amazon's October Prime Day after-party disappears.

Best post October Prime Day tech deals under $50

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $79 $49 @ Amazon

Save $30 on this lightweight and compact tablet. It has a standard definition 1,024 x 600 display (171 ppi), but for the price, you can't beat this tablet as an extra device around the home or for kids. Its 2GHz processor is suitable for casual gaming, web surfing, reading books, and streaming music and videos. Features: 7-inch (1024 x 600) display, 2GHz CPU, 2GB RAM, 32GB of storage.

Logitech Ergo M575 trackball: $49 $36 @ Amazon

This pointing device has an ergonomic contour, a scroll wheel, two mouse buttons, and two smaller back-forward buttons. Move the trackball on the Ieft side to move your cursor. This design means you don't have to physically move the device itself as you would with a mouse, making it a good choice for desks with little maneuvering space. Features: Left-thumb trackball, back and forward buttons, Bluetooth, USB receiver (range 33 feet).

JBL Quantum 100 wired headphones: $39 $24 @ Amazon

These over-ear wired headphones have a detachable boom microphone with echo cancellation. That single touch makes these headphones a versatile and inexpensive contender for gamers and for music lovers. Even at this low price, you get JBL Quantum Sound Signature and a dynamic frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. The memory foam ear cushions are well-padded, with a soft PU leather finish. Features: 3.5mm wired connection, detachable boom microphone, multi-platform support (PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch).

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones: $59 $38 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-CH520 on-ear wireless headphones have a neat, lightweight design and integrated microphone. The headphones deliver up to 50 hours of battery life. If you're in a pinch, charge the headphone for 3 minutes and gain 90 minutes of playtime. You can customize the EQ via the Sony app. And it supports fast pairing to your phone or PC. It also supports Google's Find My Device app, and multipoint Bluetooth connections to two devices. The headphones are on sale at this price in black, blue, and white colorways. Features: Microphone, customizable EQ via app, up to 50 hours of battery life, fast charging, fast pairing, supports multipoint Bluetooth wireless (for two devices) and Google's Find My Device.