You'll be waiting a while before Apple's AirPod Max headphones reach this Prime Day price again
Save $155 on Apple AirPods Max headphones with this incredible Prime Day deal
Today's Prime Day 2024 sales continue to impress, and for Apple fans and music lovers perhaps no deal tops the AirPods Max hitting an all-time low price of $394 at Amazon.
Apple's AirPods Max is one of our picks for the best noise-canceling headphones and a favorite among audiophiles and lovers of high-quality audio on-the-go. Today's deal sees the premium headphones available for $155 less than their typical $549 asking price, reaching its lowest price ever.
Don't expect prices like this to stick around much longer, this enormous discount ends today when Prime Day draws to a close. Looking at the pricing history of Apple's AirPods Max, it could be some time until we see these headphones fall to the same low price again.
Don't hesitate! Save big today and reap the premium audio rewards of the AirPods Max for less.
Today's best Apple AirPods Max Prime Day deal
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones
Was: $549
Now: $394 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $155 on Apple's super-premium and high-performance AirPods Max over-ear headphones.
Features: From their incredible comfort, impressive H1 chip performance, and spatial audio support, to an all-day 20-hour battery life and active noise-cancellation, the Apple AirPods Max's 40mm drivers are a gateway to glorious audio on the go and immersive soundscapes that breathe new life to your favorite media.
Launch date: December 2020
Price history: Today's AirPods Max deal is the lowest price to date for Apple's premium wireless headphones on Amazon.
Price check: Best Buy $399
Reviews: Our AirPods Max review saw us praise these premium over-ear headphones for their gorgeous design and plush comfort.
Laying claim to a score of four and a half stars and our prestigious Editor's Choice award, the AirPods Max provides exceptional audio and powerful active-noise cancellation — now at its lowest price to date for Prime Day 2024.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want the best audio experience available within Apple's ecosystem, offering impressive active noise cancellation, and an all-day battery life.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a more mid-range option that leaves cash left over to snag even more of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on their way.
For more options, check out our roundup of the best noise-cancelling headphones to rival Apple's premium cans.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.