You'll be waiting a while before Apple's AirPod Max headphones reach this Prime Day price again

Today's Prime Day 2024 sales continue to impress, and for Apple fans and music lovers perhaps no deal tops the AirPods Max hitting an all-time low price of $394 at Amazon.

Apple's AirPods Max is one of our picks for the best noise-canceling headphones and a favorite among audiophiles and lovers of high-quality audio on-the-go. Today's deal sees the premium headphones available for $155 less than their typical $549 asking price, reaching its lowest price ever.

Don't expect prices like this to stick around much longer, this enormous discount ends today when Prime Day draws to a close. Looking at the pricing history of Apple's AirPods Max, it could be some time until we see these headphones fall to the same low price again.

Don't hesitate! Save big today and reap the premium audio rewards of the AirPods Max for less.

Today's best Apple AirPods Max Prime Day deal