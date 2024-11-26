Don't wait! Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C plunge to a new all-time low for Black Friday

Apple audiophiles save big at Amazon and Walmart

Black Friday has come early for retailers this year, and Apple audiophiles can save big with the lowest price we've seen yet on the Airpods Pro 2 earbuds.

Apple's Airpods Pro 2 (2nd Generation) are on sale at Walmart and Amazon for just $154, marking the lowest price we've seen yet on the refreshed pro-line of Airpods.

So if you just upgraded to the iPhone 16 and want a quality pair of earbuds to go with, you may want to act fast.

If the Airpods Pro 2 don't fit your vibe, other Apple Airpods models are also seeing steep price cuts as part of the Black Friday sales.

Airpods Pro 2 early Black Friday deal

Apple Airpods Pro 2 (2nd Generation)
Apple Airpods Pro 2 (2nd Generation): was $249 now $154 at Walmart

Best Buy has dropped the price of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2nd Generation) earbuds by $95, bringing them down to just $154.

Launch date: October 2022

Price history: The previous low price for the Airpods Pro 2 was $168 back in August 2024, making this the lowest price ever.

Features: Active noise cancellation with transparency mode, MagSafe wireless charging case, Apple H2 chip, spatial audio with head tracking, 6 hours battery life with ANC enabled.

Price check: Amazon $154 | BH Photo $244

Reviews: We were huge fans of the AirPods 2 in our review, thanks to the great sound quality, impressive ANC, and solid battery life. They're on our best wireless earbuds podium for a reason.

Laptop Mag: ★★★

Buy it if: You need a quality pair of earbuds with personalized spatial audio, smarter ANC, and impeccable controls, all at the lowest price ever.

Don't buy it if: You're looking for a fresh take on the classic earbuds, as the Airpods Pro design is getting a little tired.

View Deal

A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.