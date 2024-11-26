Don't wait! Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C plunge to a new all-time low for Black Friday

Black Friday has come early for retailers this year, and Apple audiophiles can save big with the lowest price we've seen yet on the Airpods Pro 2 earbuds.

Apple's Airpods Pro 2 (2nd Generation) are on sale at Walmart and Amazon for just $154, marking the lowest price we've seen yet on the refreshed pro-line of Airpods.

So if you just upgraded to the iPhone 16 and want a quality pair of earbuds to go with, you may want to act fast.

If the Airpods Pro 2 don't fit your vibe, other Apple Airpods models are also seeing steep price cuts as part of the Black Friday sales.

Airpods Pro 2 early Black Friday deal