Apple AirPods Max slashed by $150 to lowest-ever price ahead of Prime Day!

Score an incredible saving ahead of Prime Day 2024 on Apple's premium headphones by bagging the AirPods Max on sale for $399. That's an impressive saving of $150 dollars off of the AirPods Max's regular $549 price tag, bringing Apple's cans to their lowest price ever on Amazon!

Not only are the AirPods Max one of our top picks for the best noise-cancelling headphones currently available, but this deal is also one of the best early Prime Day Apple deals of 2024 — offering an unrivaled saving on Apple's super-sleek and ultra-plush, minimalist headphones.

Are you in the market for a reliable pair of headphones with plenty to offer? Take advantage of this early Prime Day deal and snag yourself the perfect pair of cans for less with the AirPods Max.

Today's best Apple AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

Was: $549

Now: $399 @ Amazon

Overview: Save $150 on Apple's super-premium and a high-performance AirPods Max over-ear headphones. Features: From their incredible comfort, impressive H1 chip performance, and spatial audio support, to an all-day 20 hour battery life and active noise-cancellation, the Apple AirPods Max's 40mm drivers are a gateway to glorious audio on the go and immersive soundscapes that breathe new life to your favorite media. Launch date: December 2020 Price history: Today's AirPods Max deal is the lowest price to date for Apple's premium wireless headphone on Amazon. Price check: Best Buy $549 Reviews: Our AirPods Max review saw us praise these premium over-ear headphones for their gorgeous design and plush comfort.



Laying claim to a score of four and a half stars and our prestigious Editor's Choice award, the AirPods Max provide exceptional audio and powerful active-noise cancellation — now at its lowest price to date on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2024. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ Buy it if: You want the best audio experience available within Apple's ecosystem, offering impressive active noise cancellation, and an all-day battery life. Don't buy it if: You're looking for a more mid-range option that leaves cash left over to snag even more of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on their way.



For more options, check out our roundup of the best noise-cancelling headphones to rival Apple's premium cans.