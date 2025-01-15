Save $100 on this Laptop Mag Editor's Choice winning gaming chair

Are you sitting comfortably? No? Then you should definitely keep reading because we've found some excellent gaming chair deals, including up to $100 off our absolute favorite gaming chair — the Anda Seat Kaiser 3.

We reviewed the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 gaming chair back in 2022 and gave it full marks thanks to its combination of comfortable foam, impressive ergonomic adjustments, and stylish design. Two and a half years later, it's still yet to be knocked off the top of our best gaming chairs in 2025 guide. In fact, it's getting even better thanks to this $100 discount at Amazon.

Right now, you can pick up the Anda Seat Kaiser 3 gaming chair (XL) for $449, down from the usual price of $549. This absolute throne of a chair is suitable for people up to 6'8" tall and weighing up to 395 lbs, so even if you're playing in the NBA, you can game in comfort. If that's a bit much chair for you, the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 gaming chair (L) is also available at an $80 discount, down to just $429. This version will suit anyone up to 6'2" tall and weighing up to 260 lbs.

Finally, if the Anda seat is still looking a bit too pricey, we've found a tasty price drop on an alternative model from Razer. The Razer Enki X Essential Gaming Chair is available for $323. That's a discount of $77 on its usual price of $399. We haven't had the chance to check this chair out yet, but our colleagues over at TechRadar gave it a glowing 4.5 out of five-star review.

Anda Seat Kaiser 3 Large Gaming Chair: was $499 now $429 at Amazon Haha surprise, it's the same chair again. Well sort of, this is the large version of the Kaiser 3, which is paradoxically the smallest of the two size options on offer. It's suitable for users measuring up to 6'2" tall though, so the large name does seem fair. Beyond the size difference, this is the same great chair as above, which we absolutely loved.