Save $431 with this incredible bundle of 17 Assassin's Creed games for just $143
17 games, one incredibly discounted price
Black Friday deals don't just cover top hardware, you can also find some incredible savings on software and games over the next week also. One such saving we've come across is the Assassin's Creed Animus Pack, a 17-game bundle featuring every Assassin's Creed game from the original right the way through to Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Better still, this bundle also includes the DLC for each title too.
Typically, you'd have to fork out a staggering $574 to bag this bundle. But with Ubisoft's Black Friday sale you can snag the Assassin's Creed Animus Pack for just $143 – saving you an incredible $431 in the process. Just look at this list of classic titles included:
- Assassin's Creed (Director's cut)
- Assassin's Creed II
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin's Creed Revelations
- Assassin's Creed III (Remastered)
- Assassin's Creed Liberation (Remastered)
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry
- Assassin's Creed: Unity + DLC
- Assassin's Creed: Rogue (Deluxe Edition)
- Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (Gold Edition)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin's Creed: Origins (Gold Edition)
- Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (Ultimate Edition)
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Complete Edition)
Assassin's Creed Animus Pack:
$574 $143 @ Ubisoft Store
Save an incredible 75%, or $431, on the Assassin's Creed Animus Pack, a huge bundle consisting of every pre-AC: Mirage Assassin's Creed title and DLC released for PC.
That's the complete library of Assassin's Creed games to enjoy at an unbelievable discount! The only thing missing? Ubisoft's latest entry to the franchise in Assassin's Creed: Mirage.
Thankfully, you can also pick up this release with a healthy 20% discount during the same sale too! Head over to the Ubisoft Store and you can complete your collection by grabbing Assassin's Creed: Mirage for just $39, or snare the deluxe edition for $47!
Assassin's Creed Mirage:
$49 $39 @ Ubisoft Store
Deluxe Edition:
$59 $47 @ Ubisoft Store
Save 20% on the latest entry to the Assassin's Creed franchise as street thief Basim explores ninth-century Baghdad and learns the ways of the Hidden Ones in a quest for answers and justice.
