Ubisoft Black Friday sales: Save up to 85% on Assassin's Creed, Ghost Recon, The Division, and more!
It's open season on open world classics
Ubisoft make some of the greatest game franchises there are for PC and console. And, ahead of Black Friday, you can save big on them all at the Ubisoft Store. From tackling the Templar threat throughout time in Assassin's Creed to perfecting every gap and grind in Riders Republic, there are impressive discounts on PC titles to be found – so why not build up that Ubi library for less this Black Friday week?
With so many titles on offer, we've narrowed down out selection to just a few top franchises, like saving 20% on fan-favorites like Assassin's Creed: Mirage now available for $39.99, saving 40% on racing title The Crew Motorfest now available for $41.99, or 50% on the extreme sports mayhem of Rider's Republic now just $49.99.
However, there are a ton of other popular games, DLCs, and expansions to save big on all included in the Ubisoft Store Black Friday Sale. Better still, you can redeem a $10 Ubisoft Store coupon when you spend $19.99 or more in a single transaction from your Ubisoft Wallet.
Ubisoft Black Friday deals: Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed Mirage:
$49 $39 @ Ubisoft Store
Deluxe Edition:
$59 $47 @ Ubisoft Store
Save 20% on the latest entry to the Assassin's Creed franchise as street thief Basim explores ninth-century Baghdad and learns the ways of the Hidden Ones in a quest for answers and justice.
Assassin's Creed Animus Pack:
$574 $143 @ Ubisoft Store
Save an incredible 75%, or $431, on the Assassin's Creed Animus Pack, a huge bundle consisting of every pre-AC: Mirage Assassin's Creed title and DLC released for PC. The following titles are a part of this bundle:
- Assassin's Creed (Director's cut)
- Assassin's Creed II
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin's Creed Revelations
- Assassin's Creed III (Remastered)
- Assassin's Creed Liberation (Remastered)
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry
- Assassin's Creed: Unity + DLC
- Assassin's Creed: Rogue (Deluxe Edition)
- Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (Gold Edition)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin's Creed: Origins (Gold Edition)
- Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (Ultimate Edition)
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Complete Edition)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage & Valhalla bundle: $49.99 @ Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Complete Edition): $35 @ Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Mythology Pack (AC: Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla): $32 @ Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Modern Revolutions Pack (AC: Unity, Syndicate): $18 @ Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed American History Pack (AC: III, IV Black Flag, Freedom Cry, Liberation, Rogue): $28 @ Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Ezio Auditore Pack (AC: II, Brotherhood, Revelations): $11 @ Ubisoft Store
Ubisoft Black Friday deals: The Crew
The Crew Motorfest:
$69 $41.99 @ Ubisoft Store
Gold Edition:
$99 $59.99 @ Ubisoft Store
Ultimate Edition:
$119 $71.99 @ Ubisoft Store
Save 40% on The Crew Motorfest during Ubisoft's Black Friday sales. Hailed as the "best game in the series," The Crew Motorfest is a street racing sensation spread across the island of O'ahu, Hawaii. The same discount also applies to the Gold and Ultimate editions of the game, snaring you DLC and expansions for less!
Ubisoft Black Friday deals: Ghost Recon
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint:
$59 $12 @ Ubisoft Store
Gold Edition:
$99 $20 @ Ubisoft Store
Save 80% on Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint during Ubisoft's Black Friday sale. Take on your former brothers in arms after a Ghost unit goes rogue in this thrilling third-person tactical shooter set on the island of Auroa in the South Pacific.
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands:
$49 $10 @ Ubisoft Store
Ultimate Edition:
$199 $24 @ Ubisoft Store
Season 2 Pass:
$29 $7.50 @ Ubisoft Store
Save 80% on Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands during Ubisoft's Black Friday sale. Heading to Bolivia, you're elite Ghost Recon unit are tasked with eliminating the Santa Blanca drug cartel. Experience tactical action and co-op across a varied terrain and huge open world in solo play and co-op.
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier: $6.25 @ Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: $3 @ Ubisoft Store
Ubisoft Black Friday deals: The Division
Tom Clancy's The Division 2:
$29 $9 @ Ubisoft Store
Ultimate Edition:
$79 $24 @ Ubisoft Store
Save 70% on Tom Clancy's tactical action RPG The Division 2 during Ubisoft's Black Friday sale. The action heads to Washington, DC this time, where you spearhead a Division operation to save the country from collapse.
Tom Clancy's The Division :
$29 $4.50 @ Ubisoft Store
Expansion I - Underground:
$9.99 $2.50 @ Ubisoft Store
Expansion II - Survival:
$9.99 $2.50 @ Ubisoft Store
Expansion III - Last Stand:
$9.99 $2.50 @ Ubisoft Store
Save 75% on Tom Clancy's The Division during Ubisoft's Black Friday sale. After a devastating pandemic leaves New York City in chaos The Division, an autonomous unit of tactical agents, is activated to help regain balance and order.
Ubisoft Black Friday deals: Other deals
Far Cry 6:
$59 $15 @ Ubisoft Store
GOTY Edition:
$199 $36 @ Ubisoft Store
Save 75% on Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 during these early Black Friday deals. Diving head-first into the gritty world of a modern day guerilla revolution, Far Cry 6 sees you in a quest to liberate the island of Yara from a brutal dictator and his son.
- Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds: $9.99 @ Ubisoft Store
- Far Cry 6 Season Pass: $16 @ Ubisoft Store
Watch Dogs Legion:
$59 $9 @ Ubisoft Store
Gold Edition:
$99 $20 @ Ubisoft Store
Save $50 on Watch Dogs Legion during Ubisoft's Black Friday sales. It's all gone a bit Pete Tong in Old Blighty and it's up to you to build a resistance force tough enough to set things right. Recruit virtually anyone in this open world vision of a dystopian near-future London as part of your cause, and take the city back.
Riders Republic Complete Edition:
$99 $49 @ Ubisoft Store
Save $50 on the complete edition of Ubisoft's adrenaline-fueled extreme sports Riders Republic thrill-ride during these Black Friday sales. Skateboard, BMX, mountain bike, ski, snowboard, hoverboard, and wingsuit your way to victory across challenging multiplayer races and individual challenges through an enormous open world filled with fantastic tracks and free flowing gameplay.