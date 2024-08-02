Upgrade your display with these 5 back-to-school monitor deals at Walmart

We might be in the middle of summer, but the new school year is fast approaching, so now is the time to start hunting down those back-to-school deals on essential student tech. The annual Walmart back-to-school tech sale is currently running, and we’ve found some fantastic monitor deals for students who need a new screen.

Sure, your laptop already has a screen and that’s perfect for when you’re on the go, but if you’re sat at your desk working away on a project, there are some major benefits to picking up one of the best monitors . You can get a much larger display for one thing, and you can still use your laptop’s display and get a dual-monitor set-up going.

We’ve highlighted the best monitor deals we could find at Walmart right now below, with some excellent options for budget-conscious students, creatives, and gamers. Be sure to check out Walmart's back-to-school sale for all your needs as you prepare to head back to school or college.

5 back-to-school monitor deals at Walmart

34" LG UltraWide Curved Monitor: $349 $249 @ Walmart

Lowest price! With this $100 discount, the 2024 LG UltraWide Curved Monitor (34WR50QC-B) is down to its lowest ever price. For your $250, you’re getting a 34-inch (3440 x 1400) curved IPS display with a 100Hz refresh rate for a smooth viewing experience, while the sRGB 99% color gamut ensures accurate colors and great contrast. Features: 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1400) 300-nit curved panel, 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync, 21:9 aspect ratio, 3000:1 contrast rate, sRGB 99% color gamut, auto input switch, dual controller, onscreen control

23.8" Acer SA241Y Monitor: $129 $89 @ Walmart

Save $40 on this Acer SA1 series monitor in the back-to-school sale. This full HD, 75Hz display has an ultra-thin ZeroFrame design that makes it ideal for student dorms where space is at a premium. It’s perfect for desktop PCs or as a second monitor for your laptop. Features: 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel, 250 nits of brightness, 75Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync, 178-degree viewing angle (horizontal and vertical), -5 to 15-degree tilt, 1x HDMI port, 1x VGA port

MSI 31.5" Curved 1920x1080 HDMI 165Hz Gaming Monitor: $249 $199 @ Walmart Obviously you’re at school to study, but you know what they say about all work and no play. That’s why we’re recommending this 31.5-inch HD gaming monitor from MSI, which is currently $50 off. It can handle day-to-day student life without breaking a sweat, while the 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync integration make it perfect for gaming in your down time. Features: 32" Curved FHD (1920 x 1080) LCD panel, 250 nits brightness, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms Response Time, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync Technology, Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light technology, Ultra thin frameless bezel design, 94.7% DCI-P3 / 120.3% SRGB color gamut, 178° Wide Viewing Angle, 2x HDMI (1.4) / 1x DisplayPort (1.2)

32" Samsung CR500 Curved FHD Monitor: $199 $179 @ Walmart

The $20 discount might seem tame, but this 32-inch Samsung monitor is already great value, and this deal just sweetens the deal. It has a 1500R curved screen with a full HD resolution and 75Hz refresh rate. It also has a 3-sided bezel-less panel for a sleek, distraction-free viewing experience. Features: 31.5-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit VA panel, 1500R curvature, 75Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time.

onn. 24" FHD (1920 x 1080p) 75hz Office Monitor: $119 $87 @ Walmart This 24-inch onn. monitor isn’t flashy, but it does everything you need at a bargain price. It has a full HD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and a V-shaped stand that shouldn’t take up too much space on your desk. It can also be hooked up to a monitor arm thanks to its VESA compatibility, and comes with a 6ft HDMI cable as standard. Features: 24" Full HD (1920 x 1080p) display, 75Hz refresh rate, V-shaped stand, VESA mount compatible (75 x 75 mm), 1 HDMI port, 1 VGA port