I found 5 Prime Day 4K monitor deals for under $400, sharpen up your display today

Everything looks better on a big screen. Especially a high-resolution screen. And now, during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, also known as "October Prime Day," you can grab a large 4K monitor at a huge discount.

For example, the Samsung 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor is now $379, a massive $329 savings over its normal price. The M8 monitor is especially appealing because it has streaming and AI upscaling built in. Plus, it has a camera, so you can do video calls with ease. This is a great choice for home offices or living environments that need one screen that can do it all.

If you have a smaller desk space, there's the LG UltraFine UHD, one of four attractively priced 27-inch models on sale now at Amazon. The LG UltraFine UHD is now $256, a 33% discount from its normal $379 price.

To check out all of the top tech deals we found, visit our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub.

Top 5 4K monitor deals on at Amazon for October Prime Day

Samsung M8 (M80D) 4K Smart Monitor: $699 $379 @ Amazon Specs: 32-inch 4K UHD display, 60Hz refresh, HDR 10+, streaming live TV and on-demand content with Smart TV apps, Active Voice Amplifier Pro, multi-device control, AI upscaling, Samsung Gaming Hub for cloud gaming, height adjustable stand, USB-C/A and HDMI ports, and SlimFit camera. Overview: The Samsung M8 (M89D) 4K Smart Monitor drops to its lowest price ever for Amazon October Prime Day. This all-in-one 32-inch monitor is a great choice for home office environments and living spaces that need a multipurpose monitor screen that can double as an entertainment source. Buy it if: You're looking for a large, budget-friendly 4K monitor and streaming TV in one. Don't buy it if: You want a monitor with faster refresh for AAA or competitive gaming, or need a monitor with wide color gamut accuracy for creative tasks.

HP Omen 27k: $549 $369 @ Amazon Specs: 27-inch 4K UHD display, 144Hz refresh, 1ms GtG response, 99% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 color space, VESA DisplayHDR 400 enhanced contrast, integrated KVM switch, Omen Gaming Hub, blue light reduction, Nvidia G-Sync, adjustable stand (height, pivot, tilt). Overview: Save $180 on this capable HP Omen 27k gaming monitor. It has 4K UHD resolution, a fast 144Hz refresh and 1ms gray to gray response time. It supports wide color gamut spaces, and conveniences like blue light reduction and an integrated USB hub and KVM switch which makes it easy to share the monitor with two systems. At 400 nits, it's bright enough to use in a room with lots of ambient light. Buy it if: You're looking for a versatile, affordable 4K gaming monitor. Don't buy it if: You want a larger display, greater DCI-P3 support, or a faster refresh. Or, you want USB power delivery through the USB hub.

LG UltraFine UHD 27UN850-W 27-inch: $379 $256 @ Amazon Specs: 27-Inch 4K UHD display, 60Hz refresh, 5ms response, sRGB 99% color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400, AMD FreeSync, 60W USB-C Power Delivery, adjustable stand (height, pivot, tilt). Overview: This 4K LG monitor is good for everyday tasks and creative use. It includes AMD FreeSync to help boost your casual gaming if you're using an AMD graphics card, a surprising inclusion given the UltraFine's specs show this monitor doesn't target serious gamers. The USB hub at back includes 60W of USB-C Power Delivery, so you can charge a device through the monitor. This model is bright, too, at 400 nits. Buy it if: You want a reasonably priced all-purpose 4K monitor with USB-C Power Delivery and adjustability. Don't buy it if: You need a 4K monitor that requires the DCI-P3 color gamut or you want to use it for playing AAA or competitive games.

Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S7: $349 $189 @ Amazon Specs: 27-inch 4K display, 60Hz refresh, 5ms response, HDR10, blue light reduction, built-in speakers, adjustable stand (height, pivot, swivel, tilt). Overview: Save a massive 46% on the Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S7. This monitor lacks USB-C and it has just one USB-A port for a low-power peripheral like a mouse or keyboard. But it's a good general use 4K monitor, now at a bargain price usually reserved for 1080p monitors. Buy it if: You're looking for a basic 4K monitor at an excellent price. Don't buy it if: If you want a monitor for gaming, need a wide color gamut for creative tasks, or want USB-C connectivity. Also, with a mere 280 nits brightness, this monitor is not well-suited for bright rooms.