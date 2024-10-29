Game on! Lenovo's Legion Go handheld gaming PC drops to an all-time low of $499

The Lenovo Legion Go remains our favorite premium handheld gaming device. Normally, its $699 price makes it hard to recommend against alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally, but with this pre-Black Friday discount, you can score the Lenovo Legion Go for $499 at Amazon.

This is Amazon's lowest price ever, and one of the first time we've seen it undercut its biggest competitor, the Asus ROG Ally ($649 at Best Buy for the comparable Z1 Extreme model). Best Buy also has the Legion Go for $499, or you can buy it via Lenovo's site for pick up at Best Buy for the same price (the only reason to do so through Lenovo is if you're chasing MyLenovo Rewards points).

In our review, we awarded the Lenovo Legion Go 4.5 out of 5 stars. We loved its excellent display, its ergonomic design, and its detachable controllers. We also loved the experience of Windows gaming. We reviewed the version with 1TB of storage; this model on sale is the base model that comes with 512GB of storage. The lesser storage is not a limitation since you can add a microSD card as needed. The unit weighs 1.88 pounds, and it has a built-in kickstand, so you can always put it down on a surface.

This Lenovo Legion Go sale at Amazon is currently one of the best Black Friday 2024 deals available now.

