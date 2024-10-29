Game on! Lenovo's Legion Go handheld gaming PC drops to an all-time low of $499
We love the Lenovo Legion Go and now its at a new low price
The Lenovo Legion Go remains our favorite premium handheld gaming device. Normally, its $699 price makes it hard to recommend against alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally, but with this pre-Black Friday discount, you can score the Lenovo Legion Go for $499 at Amazon.
This is Amazon's lowest price ever, and one of the first time we've seen it undercut its biggest competitor, the Asus ROG Ally ($649 at Best Buy for the comparable Z1 Extreme model). Best Buy also has the Legion Go for $499, or you can buy it via Lenovo's site for pick up at Best Buy for the same price (the only reason to do so through Lenovo is if you're chasing MyLenovo Rewards points).
In our review, we awarded the Lenovo Legion Go 4.5 out of 5 stars. We loved its excellent display, its ergonomic design, and its detachable controllers. We also loved the experience of Windows gaming. We reviewed the version with 1TB of storage; this model on sale is the base model that comes with 512GB of storage. The lesser storage is not a limitation since you can add a microSD card as needed. The unit weighs 1.88 pounds, and it has a built-in kickstand, so you can always put it down on a surface.
This Lenovo Legion Go sale at Amazon is currently one of the best Black Friday 2024 deals available now.
Today's best Lenovo Legion Go deal
Lenovo Legion Go
Was: $699
Now: $499 @ Amazon
Save $200 on the Lenovo Legion Go. This handheld includes 3 free months of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming service, with access to over 100 cloud games.
Features: 8.8-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 144Hz touch screen, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11
Release date: October 2023
Price check: Best Buy $499 | Walmart $524
Price history: This is the Lenovo Legion Go's first price cut and marks its lowest price ever.
Reviews: Our sister sites agree with our positive take on the Lenovo Legion Go. We appreciated its terrific display, great ergonomics, and overall solid Windows experience. We found the Legion Go delivers a fun handheld gaming experience and it's great at streaming entertainment, too. It's our Editor's Choice handheld gaming system.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want to play PC and cloud games anywhere. It supports Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net and more.
Don't buy it if: You're not a PC gamer, or don't want to play on a small screen. Also avoid this handheld if you want to play PS5 games. For the latter, be on the lookout for the next PS5 Portal restock.
