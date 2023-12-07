PlayStation Portal restocks — latest status and where to get yours

Sony's PlayStation Portal remote player is in such high demand right now that retailers can't seem to keep it in stock. Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are currently sold out of the coveted PS5 accessory. Priced at $199, the PlayStation remote player for PS5 hit sold out not too long after its November 15 launch. It's been hard to get ever since and is now selling for exorbitant prices on eBay. With our help and a little patience, you won't have to resort to resellers.

Given the popularity of the PlayStation Portal, we expect retailers to replenish their inventory before Christmas. In fact, the PlayStation Portal has been sporadically going in and out of stock at Best Buy over the past few days.

Keep in mind that some stores are waiting for their warehouses, so it's a good idea to check retailer links often. Beware of sketchy third-party sellers on sites like Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Make sure that your item is being sold and shipped by the retailer itself before you hit that "add to cart" button.

So if you're on the hunt for the elusive PlayStation Portal, don't give up hope just yet. Bookmark this page and check back often to see if the PlayStation Portal is in stock:

PlayStation Portal stock status

Check Best Buy stock status

The Sony PlayStation Portal is currently out of stock at Best Buy but more are on the way. Over the past few days it's been going in and out of stock here so be sure to check this link often.

Check Amazon stock status

Amazon carries a range of PS5 accessories. Unfortunately, the PlayStation Portal is currently out of stock. I do not recommend the available buying options from sketchy third party sellers. Your best bet is to wait for Amazon to restock to buy it at its regular retail price and sold and shipped by Amazon.

GameStop stock status

The PlayStation Portal Remote Player for PS5 is currently not available at Best Buy. Check this link for restocks and if you see a red "add to cart" button, plug in your zip code to check the in-store availability with up to 100 miles.

antonline stock status

The PlayStation Portal is currently out of stock at antonline. I would check this link often, antonline is known to restock.

PlayStation Direct stock status

PlayStation Direct is expected to restock the PlayStation Port in early December, so that could be day now. Hopefully it will return to stock soon enough to meet the Christmas Eve delivery deadline. Orders must be placed by Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. ET to receive by Dec. 24.

Target stock status

The PlayStation Portal is currently out of stock at Target. Sign into your Target account or create one to receive a notification when the PlayStation Portal is back in stock. Download the free Target app for iPhone and Android devices to toggle the notification feature on.