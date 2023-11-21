Black Friday gaming chair deal slashes 55% off of the Emerge Vortex

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. But beyond the best electronic devices out there, you might want to browse the web, get work done, or play games without sitting on a pile of bricks. And what better time to invest in a comfy chair than one of the greatest deals seasons out there?

Enter the Emerge Vortex, one of the best deals you can find if you’re in the market for a gaming chair. Boasting a headrest, lumbar support, and up to 275 pounds of support, it is a great pick for those who need something comfy to sit on without breaking the bank.

This Staples Black Friday sale brings the Emerge Vortex Gaming Chair down to $119, which is 55% off its initial price of $269.

Best Black Friday Emerge Vortex Gaming Chair deal