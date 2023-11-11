The top Black Friday deals I recommend from Best Buy's weekend sale — ends Sunday

Best Buy's 3-Day sale is dominating the weekend with fantastic early Black Friday deals. During the sale, save on must-have tech from laptops to big screen TVs.

For a limited time, save up to $550 on select laptops like the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 with 1TB SSD, now on sale for $999 — $949 for My Best Buy Plus or Total members. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a thin-and-light convertible laptop with a gorgeous 15.6-inch AMOLED display. We tested this laptop and found it so impressive that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. Featuring a sleek, ultra-light design, stunningly gorgeous display and comfortable keyboard, it's the Editor's Choice convertible laptop PC.

Looking for a cheaper option? Best Buy also offers the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop with 512GB SSD for $699 ($450 off). It's an equally wise choice if you're looking for a premium 2-in-1 laptop.

With both top-rated machines now at their lowest prices of the year, there's really no need to wait for Black Friday.

Best Buy's 3-Day sale ends Sunday, Nov. 12 — see the top Black Friday deals to shop this weekend.

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: $1,149 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $450 on the HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop (15-fe0053dx. With a 360-degree hinge design, the latest Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 400-nit touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512 SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $1,549 $949 @ Best Buy w/ My Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $550 on the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop or $600 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. This premium convertible features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: $1,539 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $999 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the ultimate tool for self expression and showcases your personality. Great for creators, the Galaxy Z Flip 5's camera automatically switches to wide-angle when you're capturing images to include everyone in the frame. Features: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz 1,750-nit foldable display, 3.4 Super AMOLED 60Hz 1600-nit display (when closed), Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM. 256GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Unlocked): $1,199 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Best Buy with or without activation. This top-of-the-line Android phone packs an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Fitbit Charge 6: $149 $99 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $50 on the Editor's choice Fitbit Charge 6. In our review,, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 day and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions.

Garmin Instinct 2: $299 $199 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $100 off, the Garmin Instinct 2 is one of the best smartwatches to buy. Instinct 2 monitors your vitals (heart rate, fitness levels) and, thanks to trackback, can help you navigate back to your original starting point. With up to 28 days of battery life (up to 65 days in Battery Save Watch Mode), this rugged smartwatch can be yours right now. Price check: Amazon $199

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: $399 $369 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is $30 off at Best Buy. It features a 43mm stainless steel case and silver watch band. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic is IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $679 @ Best Buy

Save $120 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark. Price check: Best Buy $679

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds: $299 $249 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Black Friday deal takes $50 off Sony WF-1000XM5 noise cancelling earbuds. In our previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a rare 5 out of 5 star rating for excellent sound and call quality. We were also impressed by their lightweight, comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. Price check: Amazon $249

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $379 $259 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $120 on Bose 700 headphones. They offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Price check: Amazon $259

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy

Get a great value with this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons, a free download of Mario Kart 8 (valued at $60) and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8). Price check: Amazon $299 | GameStop $299

Samsung Odyssey G51C 32" Monitor: $399 $249 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Black Friday deal takes $150 off the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor. It has a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel with 350 nits of brightness, 165z refresh rate, 1ms response time and features AMD FreeSync Premium. Price check: Amazon $279

Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED G8 34" Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,499 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $600 on the Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED — the curved gaming monitor to beat. It boats a 34-inch (3,440 x 1,400) QD-OLED 1800R curvature panel with 175 refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. What’s more, Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you conveniently monitor connected home devices. Price check: Samsung $899

55" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): $749 $499 @ Best Buy Lowest price! Save $250 on the 55-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This is the best value QLED TV under $500. It's a home theater TV with stunning 4K UHD resolution panel at 120Hz, quantum dot technology, ultrawide color gamut, and excellent motion clarity. HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HD10 & HLG) deliver enhance contrast and fine detail. Gamers will benefit from the Q7's responsive lag-free gameplay of a 240 variable refresh rate (VRR). This TV supplies you with 4 HDMI ports to easily connect to gaming consoles or AV receivers. Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Full array local dimming (FALD), AIPQ Engine Gen 3, DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Price check: Amazon $499 | Walmart $499