This epic Galaxy Tab S9 deal bundles Goodnotes and a keyboard for free

By Hilda Scott
published

Goodnotes on a Galaxy Tab S9 tablet with stylus pen against a neon green background
(Image credit: Goodnotes, Laptop Mag)

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9 Series is one of the best productivity tablets for students, creators, and business pros. To boot, it includes a free 1-year subscription to Goodnotes, one of the best note-taking apps for Android. This nifty software makes it easy to create, customize, and share notes. 

And for a limited time, when you purchase any Galaxy Tab S9 starting from $799 at Samsung, you'll get a free Slim Cover Keyboard (valued at $140). This is one of the best tablet deals you can get this back to school season.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 w/ Slim Cover Keyboard 

Now: $799 @ Samsung

Overview:

Key Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing ,128GB of storage, 8,400mAH battery. 

Release date: August 2023

Price check: | Google: $499 | 

Price history: The lowest price we've seen for the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S9 is $799 in a preorder deal. 

Reviews: 

Laptop Mag: In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, we found its gorgeous display, powerful performance and quad-speaker array impressive. 

Buy if: You want a premium all-around tablet for school, work, sketching and everything else. The included stylus and useful features like Samsung DeX Mode and Second Screen makes it one of the best productivity tablets to buy.

Don't buy if: You want a tablet predominantly for streaming content, browsing the web, and basic tasks. If you're a casual tablet user, this may not be the device for you. Consider the Galaxy Tab A Series starting from $159.

