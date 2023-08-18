This epic Galaxy Tab S9 deal bundles Goodnotes and a keyboard for free

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 w/ Slim Cover Keyboard

Was: $939

Now: $799 @ Samsung

Overview:

Key Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing ,128GB of storage, 8,400mAH battery.

Release date: August 2023

Price check: | Google: $499 |

Price history: The lowest price we've seen for the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S9 is $799 in a preorder deal.

Reviews:

Laptop Mag: In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, we found its gorgeous display, powerful performance and quad-speaker array impressive.

Buy if: You want a premium all-around tablet for school, work, sketching and everything else. The included stylus and useful features like Samsung DeX Mode and Second Screen makes it one of the best productivity tablets to buy.

Don't buy if: You want a tablet predominantly for streaming content, browsing the web, and basic tasks. If you're a casual tablet user, this may not be the device for you. Consider the Galaxy Tab A Series starting from $159.